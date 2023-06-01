Mikko and Friends to perform at June 3 Saturday Art Market in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Mikko and Friends will perform a wide range of music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Saturday Art Market in Big Ole Park.

Led by Mikko Cowdery, who has been performing for more than half a century, their lineup of music will include Broadway musicals, Irish and Scottish ballads, old folk and country songs, crooner tunes from the 1940s and ‘50s, and original songs.

Joining Mikko this year will be keyboardist Dale Imdieke, vocalist Liz Quirk, and vocalist/ banjo-picker Doug Tatge.

The Saturday Art Market will take place each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2, with three hours of music starting at 10 a.m. The art market, adjacent to the Alexandria Farmer's Market, will feature local artists and their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available near the market.

New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.