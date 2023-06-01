99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Mikko and Friends to perform at June 3 Saturday Art Market in Alexandria

B2F25638AB08488083F35707476CA4A6.jpg
Mikko Cowdery will perform during the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:42 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Mikko and Friends will perform a wide range of music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Saturday Art Market in Big Ole Park.

Led by Mikko Cowdery, who has been performing for more than half a century, their lineup of music will include Broadway musicals, Irish and Scottish ballads, old folk and country songs, crooner tunes from the 1940s and ‘50s, and original songs.

Joining Mikko this year will be keyboardist Dale Imdieke, vocalist Liz Quirk, and vocalist/ banjo-picker Doug Tatge.

The Saturday Art Market will take place each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2, with three hours of music starting at 10 a.m. The art market, adjacent to the Alexandria Farmer's Market, will feature local artists and their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available near the market.

New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mikah Whitecloud, at right, laughs with friends during the UMN Morris Circle of Nations Indigenous Association 37th Annual Powwow on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Celebrations continue throughout the summer in west central Minnesota
June 01, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Fairy tale characters sing and dance during a dress rehearsal of Shrek the Musical at the Barn Theatre on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
The Barn Theatre offers a summer full of live theater performances
June 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
2 Blue English June 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rock band Blue English will perform June 1 at the Douglas County courthouse.
May 31, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Warrant issued for Ohio man charged with felony sex crime
May 31, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Memorial Day 1.jpg
News
Remembering those who served
May 31, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
2 men lean over to sign papers while man in suit holds sticker
Minnesota
Vote restored to Minnesota felons on supervised release
June 01, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
KohlsPhoto1.png
Breaking News
Business
Kohl's to open in Alexandria's Viking Plaza Mall next April
June 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff