LiveWire will perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — A group of seasoned local musicians will return to the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

LiveWire, which performs a variety of music from country to classic rock, includes Jim Lunemann, Bill Gillies, Bill Ingebritson and Marcus Hinnenkamp.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.