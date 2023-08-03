Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Lady and the Cowboy will perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

The duo also played at the art market in 2022.

ArtMkt Lady and Cowboy.jpg
Musical duo Lady and the Cowboy will perform at the Saturday Art Market in Alexandria's Big Ole Central Park on Aug. 5.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:26 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Musical duo Lady and the Cowboy will return to the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

"They are an energetic and fun duo performing your favorite traditional country songs including Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, George Jones and many more great country artists," art market organizers said in a news release. "Lots of laughs and stories included!"

The group also performed at the art market in 2022.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Colin McGuire violin.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
29th annual Festival of the Lakes starts Aug. 9
3h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Auditorium
Arts and Entertainment
Theatre L'Homme Dieu showcases the life of hitmaker Carole King
22h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Brandon3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Time to get ready for Brandon SummerFest and Parkers Prairie Fall Festival
2d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP County Government 2
News
Douglas County Board hears budget, salary requests for 4 elected officials
23h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Creative Touch Boutique ribbon cutting
Business
Creative Touch Boutique celebrates the opening of its new building in downtown Alexandria
22h ago
EP Court News
News
Northstar Christian Academy files answers in 2 civil cases
6h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
ThomasGutzmer 9548.jpg
Sports
Resorters golf: Seven upsets add drama to Men’s Championship division
16h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff