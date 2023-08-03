Lady and the Cowboy will perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Musical duo Lady and the Cowboy will return to the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

"They are an energetic and fun duo performing your favorite traditional country songs including Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, George Jones and many more great country artists," art market organizers said in a news release. "Lots of laughs and stories included!"

The group also performed at the art market in 2022.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.