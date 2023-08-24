Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Knute Nelson in Alexandria celebrates 75 years with community picnic

The free event featured a BBQ lunch, music, children's games and a petting zoo.

serving food at picnic
Knute Nelson staff serve barbecues, watermelon and chips to guests at the annual Community Picnic at the Knute Nelson Care Center campus in Alexandria on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexnandria Echo Press
Today at 3:00 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Knute Nelson hosted its annual community picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at its Care Center campus at 420 12th Ave. E. in Alexandria. The public event included a BBQ style lunch, entertainment and music.

Person petting goat
Hospice volunteer Colleen LeMoine, top, helps Leola Krueger pet a sheep from Erickson's Petting Zoo at the Knute Nelson Community Picnic on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

“We have so much to celebrate this year and are excited to do it alongside a community who means so much to us,” Mark Anderson, president/CEO, said in a press release. “Seventy-five years ago, our organization was founded to care for older adults in Alexandria. This year, we celebrate that milestone and recognize the incredible support this community has shown us to make it all possible.”

mom and kids eating ice cream
Natalie Baker, along with her children, Killian, right, and Corban, enjoy ice cream at the Knute Nelson Community Picnic on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

A variety of family entertainment was available at the event, including music from the Knute Nelson musical team, children’s games, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and more. To celebrate the organization’s 75-year anniversary, Knute Nelson gave away $150 in Visa gift cards at the event.

Girl petting a goat
Lainey Cieniawski pets a goat from Erickson's Petting Zoo at the Knute Nelson Community Picnic on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Event sponsors included Elden’s Fresh Foods, UCare, Alexandria Golf Cars, Cole Papers, Jim Stueve’s Tents, Plunket’s Pest Control, Sysco, and Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

People eating at picnic
People eat under a tent while listening to music by The Healers at the Knute Nelson Community Picnic on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
More photos by Lowell Anderson

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
