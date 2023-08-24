Knute Nelson in Alexandria celebrates 75 years with community picnic
The free event featured a BBQ lunch, music, children's games and a petting zoo.
ALEXANDRIA — Knute Nelson hosted its annual community picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at its Care Center campus at 420 12th Ave. E. in Alexandria. The public event included a BBQ style lunch, entertainment and music.
“We have so much to celebrate this year and are excited to do it alongside a community who means so much to us,” Mark Anderson, president/CEO, said in a press release. “Seventy-five years ago, our organization was founded to care for older adults in Alexandria. This year, we celebrate that milestone and recognize the incredible support this community has shown us to make it all possible.”
A variety of family entertainment was available at the event, including music from the Knute Nelson musical team, children’s games, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and more. To celebrate the organization’s 75-year anniversary, Knute Nelson gave away $150 in Visa gift cards at the event.
Event sponsors included Elden’s Fresh Foods, UCare, Alexandria Golf Cars, Cole Papers, Jim Stueve’s Tents, Plunket’s Pest Control, Sysco, and Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
ADVERTISEMENT