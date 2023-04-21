99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Know the Echo: Travis Gulbrandson

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.

Lowell Anderson
By Thalen Zimmerman
April 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM

Special episode!

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
Gulbrandson graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in contemporary media and journalism. He has worked at newspapers in South Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico, covering such topics as crime and courts, city news and education to name a few.

Make sure to swing by the Andria Theatre to see "The Play That Goes Wrong."

It follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery. This is not as easy as it sounds as everything that can go wrong does.

The show will run from April 20 to 22 and 27 through 29 at 7 p.m. and April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. at Andria Theatre, located at 618 Broadway St, in Alexandria.

Tickets can be purchased online at andriatheatre.org or by calling 320-762-8300.

Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
