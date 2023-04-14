Know the Echo: Sam Stuve

Special episode!

Make sure to swing by the Andria Theatre to see "The Play That Goes Wrong."

It follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery. This is not as easy as it sounds as everything that can go wrong does.

The show will run from April 20 to 22 and 27 through 29 at 7 p.m. and April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. at Andria Theatre, located at 618 Broadway St, in Alexandria.

Tickets can be purchased online at andriatheatre.org or by calling 320-762-8300.