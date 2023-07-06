Ethan Kraft and friends to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Ethan Kraft and friends will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This newly formed group plays jazz and rock tunes. Players include MacKenzie Goodwin and Kyle Eggert on saxophone, Evan Slack on baritone sax, Ethan Steinmann on percussion, Ethan Kraft, Carson Melbey, and Evelyn Stockford on trumpet, and Eric Aamold on bass.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.