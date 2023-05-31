Rock band Blue English will perform June 1 at the Douglas County courthouse.
The performance is part of the summer-long 7 p.m. Thursday concerts organized by the Red Willow Arts Coalition.
ALEXANDRIA — Fargo-based classic rock band Blue English will perform at the Thursday, June 1, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn in Alexandria.
Organized by the Red Willow Arts Coalition, the concerts are held each Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Blue English features classic rock from both American and British influences with a song list that spans decades.
The concerts will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.
ADVERTISEMENT