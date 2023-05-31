99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Rock band Blue English will perform June 1 at the Douglas County courthouse.

The performance is part of the summer-long 7 p.m. Thursday concerts organized by the Red Willow Arts Coalition.

2 Blue English June 1.jpg
Blue English
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:29 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Fargo-based classic rock band Blue English will perform at the Thursday, June 1, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn in Alexandria.
Organized by the Red Willow Arts Coalition, the concerts are held each Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Blue English features classic rock from both American and British influences with a song list that spans decades.
The concerts will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

