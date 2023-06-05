June 8 courthouse concert features Livewire

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature Livewire at its Thursday, June 8 performance starting at 7 p.m.

Livewire, a three-piece acoustic group from Sauk Centre, formed in 2016 with the goal of presenting a variety of popular pop and country music acoustically to a toe-tapping easy listening audience.

Marcus Hennincamp leads the band on vocal, lead guitar, and concertina. Bill Gillies plays bass guitar and rhythm guitar and sings lead. Jim Lunemann rounds out the trio on guitar, keyboards, mandolin and percussion while adding his vocals to a three-part harmony mix. On Thursday, the band will be joined by drummer Bill Engebretson.

The Livewire guys jokingly call their music “dominant, but not obtrusive." They are not to be confused with Tripwire, a Fargo band that has performed at the Douglas County Fair.

The concerts will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.