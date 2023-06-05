99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

June 8 courthouse concert features Livewire

The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.

EAC Livewire.jpg
Livewire trio from Sauk Centre
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:49 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature Livewire at its Thursday, June 8 performance starting at 7 p.m.

Livewire, a three-piece acoustic group from Sauk Centre, formed in 2016 with the goal of presenting a variety of popular pop and country music acoustically to a toe-tapping easy listening audience.

Marcus Hennincamp leads the band on vocal, lead guitar, and concertina. Bill Gillies plays bass guitar and rhythm guitar and sings lead. Jim Lunemann rounds out the trio on guitar, keyboards, mandolin and percussion while adding his vocals to a three-part harmony mix. On Thursday, the band will be joined by drummer Bill Engebretson.

The Livewire guys jokingly call their music “dominant, but not obtrusive." They are not to be confused with Tripwire, a Fargo band that has performed at the Douglas County Fair.

The concerts will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
mprbooks1605.jpg
Minnesota
Independent bookstores on the rise in Minnesota, each with a story of their own
June 04, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Emily Bright / MPR News
“I don’t hear a lot of Native music on the air,” Walking Bull said, “particularly pow wow music.”
Arts and Entertainment
A Native radio station's long, influential reach after Wounded Knee
June 03, 2023 08:30 AM
B2F25638AB08488083F35707476CA4A6.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mikko and Friends to perform at June 3 Saturday Art Market in Alexandria
June 01, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Kevin Hines
News
In Alexandria, a survivor raises awareness of suicide
May 31, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Historic award.jpg
News
Douglas County Historical Society earns awards for cemetery restoration
May 30, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Lifestyle
Great American Think-Off set for June 9-10 in New York Mills
June 05, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Kalon2023_0147.JPG
Local
Kalon Prep Academy Class of 2023 received their diplomas Sunday, June 4.
June 04, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff