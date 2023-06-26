Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

June 29 courthouse concert in Alexandria features '57 Chevy

The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.

6 57 Chev June 29.jpg
'57 Chevy
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 11:46 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature '57 Chevy Reunion Band at its Thursday, June 29 performance starting at 7 p.m.

King Louie has long entertained throughout the Midwest from his lakes area home base. He is rejoined by a talented group that backed him in the 1990s.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

