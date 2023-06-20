Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
June 22 courthouse concert in Alexandria features John Denver tribute

Country Road
Country Roads will perform at the Thursday, June 22, courthouse concert. (Contributed)
Tim Lien
By Echo Press staff report
ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature Country Roads, a tribute to John Denver, at its Thursday, June 22 performance starting at 7 p.m.

Country Roads features singer Dennis Curley backed by a six-piece band. The group is scheduled to perform Aug. 30 and 31 at the Minnesota State Fair and has performed at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and the Plymouth Playhouse.

Its name alludes to one of Denver's top hits, "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

