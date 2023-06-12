99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
June 15 courthouse concert in Alexandria features Diamondback

The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.

DiamondBack will perform at the Thurday, June 15, courthouse concert. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:15 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature Diamondback at its Thursday, June 15 performance starting at 7 p.m.

Central Minnesota has been home to DiamondBack since its inception in 1998. The band says it plays a great mix of classic and new country along with a little bit of rock. Their music includes songs from Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Keith Urban.

Diamondback has opened for artists Montgomery Gentry, Miranda Lambert, and Little Texas, and have appeared multiple times at Winstock Festival and Moondance Jammin Country.

The concerts will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

