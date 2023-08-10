'Jellyfish Chicken' singers to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Musical goofs Todd'n'Tina will perform at the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

The Minnesota-based family-friendly music duo is known for making fun, goofy, and ridiculous music that appeals to kids and anyone else who likes silly music. Their titles include "Tennis Racket Guitar," "Jellyfish Chicken," and "Pirates and Parrots," and they have a website, toddntina.com , and have released two albums: "Kaboom!" and "Dynamite!"

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.