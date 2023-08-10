Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 10

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

'Jellyfish Chicken' singers to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

Ted 'n' Tina will perform Aug. 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Todd and Tina.jpg
Todd 'n' Tina
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:15 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Musical goofs Todd'n'Tina will perform at the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

The Minnesota-based family-friendly music duo is known for making fun, goofy, and ridiculous music that appeals to kids and anyone else who likes silly music. Their titles include "Tennis Racket Guitar," "Jellyfish Chicken," and "Pirates and Parrots," and they have a website, toddntina.com , and have released two albums: "Kaboom!" and "Dynamite!"

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
