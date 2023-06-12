'Honk & Holler' joins Theatre L'Homme Dieu summer lineup
The one-act play will be in Alexandria Thursday-Friday, June 22-23.
ALEXANDRIA — Theatre L'Homme Dieu is adding two performances to its summer line-up — a one-act play called "Honk & Holler" about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The 40-minute play dramatizes a 1970s case Ginsburg argued before the U.S. Supreme Court as a young ACLU lawyer involving a drive-through convenience store in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Performed by the Minnetonka Theatre, the play lasts 40 minutes and costs $20, and the writers, cast and crew will stay for a talk back after both performances.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 and 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 23.
