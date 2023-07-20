Alexandria's Saturday Art Market performer has heard her songs on the radio

ALEXANDRIA — Musician Kori Joy Williams of Alexandria will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Williams sings, plays the piano, writes song, teaches piano, produces jingles, and entertains. She is also an Alzheimer specialist in music and art therapy.

Seventeen of her songs have been published with Morgan Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

"She has heard her tunes on the radio and had long-running shows at numerous locations that continue to call her back for more," a news release said. "Young and old alike are delighted by her music. Whether it’s classical, blues, jazz, worship music, or rock, her enjoyment with music is easily seen."

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.