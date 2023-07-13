Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Greg Lehrke to play his concertina at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

Lehrke will play from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 15.

JingleBells 1870.jpg
Greg Lehrke plays the concertina during the Jingle Bells telethon at the Lake Geneva Christian Center.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:56 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Greg Lehrke, whose concertina may be familiar to Jingle Bells fans, will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lehrke started playing the concertina when he was 7, learning from his dad, Gordon Lehrke. Greg has performed at various events, including Big Joe’s Polka Show at the Medina Ballroom, wedding receptions, churches, anniversaries, nursing homes, and numerous dance halls alongside his father. He has also performed on the Jingle Bells telethon for the past 18 years. Greg is a member of the World Concertina Congress.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

