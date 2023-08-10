Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Garfield Days takes place Aug. 11-12

Lots of activities planned for the two-day annual event.

The two-day Garfield Days will take place in Garfield this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 8:21 AM

GARFIELD — If you are looking for plans this weekend, look no further than Garfield. The annual Garfield Days celebration is planned for Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12.

A variety of events are are in the works, including a garage sale at the school, street dance, parade, pork chop feed, kiddie carnival and more.

Here is the schedule of events for the two-day event:

Friday, Aug. 11
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Garage Sale at Garfield School for playground fund

The following events take place at the Garfield Pub:

5 to 8 p.m. – Food concessions by Fire Station Bar & Grill

7 to 8 p.m. – Bargo sponsored by Garfield Community Club

9 p.m. to midnight – Street dance featuring Luke Christenson Band

Saturday, Aug. 12

7:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Pancake feed at St. John’s Church

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Garage Sale at Garfield School for playground fund

Noon – Grand parade, registration at Garfield Elementary School starting at 10 a.m.

Noon to 4 p.m. – Pie and ice cream social with music by Fred Walters at St. Luke’s Church

The following Garfield Fire Relief activities take place in the park:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Pork chop feed

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Beer garden

1:30 p.m. – Kids water ball wars

The following activities take place in the park:

12:30 p.m. – Schjei Country

1 to 4 p.m. – Kiddie carnival – Free will donation, which will go toward the 2024 Garfield Days. Activities include petting zoo, bungee jumper, bouncy houses, jousting and mechanical bull

3 p.m. – Tractor pull

1 to 3 p.m. – Woodsman Axe throwing

1 p.m. – Bean bag tournament. Registration begins at noon. Contact Doug at 320-760-9252 and leave a message.

3:30 p.m. – Schjei Country

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Street dance with Hat Trick at the Fire Station Bar & Grill

For more information and for parade entry forms, visit garfieldmn.com.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
