Garfield Days takes place Aug. 11-12

GARFIELD โ€” If you are looking for plans this weekend, look no further than Garfield. The annual Garfield Days celebration is planned for Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12.

A variety of events are are in the works, including a garage sale at the school, street dance, parade, pork chop feed, kiddie carnival and more.

Here is the schedule of events for the two-day event:

Friday, Aug. 11

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. โ€“ Garage Sale at Garfield School for playground fund

The following events take place at the Garfield Pub:

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 8 p.m. โ€“ Food concessions by Fire Station Bar & Grill

7 to 8 p.m. โ€“ Bargo sponsored by Garfield Community Club

9 p.m. to midnight โ€“ Street dance featuring Luke Christenson Band

Saturday, Aug. 12

7:30 to 10:30 a.m. โ€“ Pancake feed at St. Johnโ€™s Church

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. โ€“ Garage Sale at Garfield School for playground fund

Noon โ€“ Grand parade, registration at Garfield Elementary School starting at 10 a.m.

Noon to 4 p.m. โ€“ Pie and ice cream social with music by Fred Walters at St. Lukeโ€™s Church

ADVERTISEMENT

The following Garfield Fire Relief activities take place in the park:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. โ€“ Pork chop feed

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. โ€“ Beer garden

1:30 p.m. โ€“ Kids water ball wars

The following activities take place in the park:

12:30 p.m. โ€“ Schjei Country

1 to 4 p.m. โ€“ Kiddie carnival โ€“ Free will donation, which will go toward the 2024 Garfield Days. Activities include petting zoo, bungee jumper, bouncy houses, jousting and mechanical bull

3 p.m. โ€“ Tractor pull

ADVERTISEMENT

1 to 3 p.m. โ€“ Woodsman Axe throwing

1 p.m. โ€“ Bean bag tournament. Registration begins at noon. Contact Doug at 320-760-9252 and leave a message.

3:30 p.m. โ€“ Schjei Country

Night Life

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. โ€“ Street dance with Hat Trick at the Fire Station Bar & Grill

For more information and for parade entry forms, visit garfieldmn.com.