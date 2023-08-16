Folk-blues guitarist to perform in Evansville

EVANSVILLE — Folk-blues guitarist and singer Dan Rumsey will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. at the Evansville Art Center in Evansville.

Known to coffee houses, bars, restaurants, breweries, farmers markets, community events, festivals, house concerts and street performances throughout the state, Rumsey plays acoustic, resophonic and electric guitar, piano, mandolin and harmonica.

He describes his songs as being about "the human experience. The challenges, joys, heartaches and persistence of spirit."

More information about Rumsey is at danrumseymusic.com.

There is no charge for this event, however donations are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evansville Art Center, 111 Main St., is handicapped accessible. The center has received public funding for this event.

