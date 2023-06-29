Fireworks, boat parades, music concerts, town celebrations and more in store for Fourth of July holiday

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Fourth of July holiday is blasting off this weekend and there's plenty to do in the Alexandria lakes area – boat parades, fireworks, a town celebration and more.

Here’s a look at just some of the events happening this Fourth of July holiday.

Fireworks

Alexandria: Starstorm 2023 will be presented at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center. Weather permitting, the fireworks show will take place Monday, July 4, starting around 10 p.m. on the shores of Lake Darling.

There will not be any shuttle service and no entrance to the resort for non-hotel guests. Arrowwood asks for all to cooperate and to be respectful of the resort property and of others.

There will be seating on the lakeside lawn for watching fireworks, but the resort asks everyone to pick up after themselves after the show.

New this year will be Grammy award winner Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience entertaining guests on the lakeside lawn. Simien celebrates 40 years this year as a full-time professional touring and recording artist. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that will beckon people to their feet and into the groove. It’s family fun for everyone, organizers say.

For questions, contact Shari Prause at 320-762-1124 or sprause@arrowwoodresort.com.

Osakis: Fireworks will take place Tuesday, July 4, at the Osakis Country Club. The show, put on by the Osakis Fire Department, will begin at dusk. People are welcome to watch the fireworks show from the country club or its yard. The parking lot does fill up quickly, so get there early.

Evansville: The Evansville Veterans Memorial Fireworks Spectacular will take place Sunday, July 2, at dusk.

Fireworks are planned in Alexandria, Evansville and Osakis this Fourth of July holiday. Alexandria Echo Press file photo

Boat parades

Lake Ida: The boat parade is set for Tuesday, July 4. It will start at 9 a.m. with boats meeting at Pilgrims Point north.

Alexandria Chain of Lakes: The July 4 parade will start around 10 a.m. at the Carlos/Darling bridge.

Lake Victoria: Parade is set for Tuesday, July 4, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Lake Miltona: The annual Independence Day Boat Parade is set for Tuesday, July 4, starting at noon. Those wishing to participate in the parade must register in order to be eligible for a prize. To register, send an email to julieh@midwestinfo.net. If registering the day of, it must be done one hour prior to the start. Go to Sandy Beach/north public access.

Chippewa Lake: Boat parade starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, with first, second and third place prizes awarded.

Lake Osakis: The Fourth of July Boat Parade is scheduled for Sunday, July 2 starting at 1 p.m.

Evansville Red White & Boom Days

Friday, June 30

5 to 7 p.m. – First Security Bank customer appreciation with hot dogs

9 p.m. – Karaoke with “Rachel Sings” at the Backroads

Saturday, July 1

7 a.m. – All Town Garage Sales. To include your sale, contact Meagan at evansvillecommunityclub@gmail.com or call or text 218-321-1788 by Wednesday, June 28.

9 am-Noon — Bake sale at Faith Lutheran Church with coffee and donuts.

10 a.m. first session, 1 p.m. second session – Paint along with Jane Gardner sponsored by the Brandon Car Wash and Laundry Mat at Evansville Fire Hall. For all ages, no charge, limited to 15 spots per class. Contact Laurie at 218-779-3494.

4 p.m. – Register for Bean Bag Tournament in the outfield of the Senior High baseball field. $20 per team. Contact Darren at 320-808-3518 or Eric at 320-815-3203 for more information.

6 p.m. – Evansville Education Foundation Family Bingo in West Gym. Card sales start at 5 p.m. with Bingo at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome to play. This is a fundraiser for the Evansville Education Foundation. Concessions will be available.

9 p.m. – Street dance at Backroads Steakhouse featuring Runestone Rebellion.

Sunday, July 2

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Evansville Fire Department Pancake/French Toast feed.

8 a.m. – Registration for 5K Color Run. 8:30 a.m. start. Contact Sue for information at 320-808-8384.

10 a.m. – Church Services at Calvary Covenant Church.

10:30 a.m. – Community Church Services at Faith Lutheran Church.

1-3 p.m. – Art Exhibit at the Evansville Art Center featuring Brush and Pallet.

1 p.m. – Registration for parade at the Faith Church parking lot. To help with traffic flow, all units please park by 2:15 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged; contact Diana at dolson@gctel.net or 320-766-8176.

2:30 p.m. – Lions Grand Parade with Grand Marshals Lyle and Janice Olson.

3 p.m. – Registration begins for the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at the school parking lot

3:30-5:30 p.m. – Coffee and treats served at the Senior Center.

3:30 p.m. – Park events: bounce houses, water slide (Please bring your own towels for your child), turtle races, Erickson Petting Zoo, Woodsmen AXE Throwing, Benson Little Fire Truck, Clueless the Clown, carnival games by Brandon/Evansville BPA, registration booth for free kids bikes sponsored by Evansville Sports, to be given away at 5 p.m. Beer garden, food vendors.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Music by Schjei Country in the gym during the Pork Chop Feed.

5 to 7 p.m. – Pork Chop Feed with the Douglas County Pork Producers, sponsored by the Evansville Community Club.

7 p.m. – Ashby vs. Kensington baseball game at the Evansville School Baseball Field.

8:30 p.m. – Free watermelon feed sponsored by the Evansville Community Club.

Dusk — Evansville Veterans Memorial Fireworks Spectacular.

Monday, July 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Historical Foundation will have free tours.

Anderson Bash

The two-day Anderson Bash music event is Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. There will be no tickets, but instead, there will be free-will donations accepted at the gate. The event will take place at the Anderson Farm, 2350 County Road 45 SW in Alexandria.

Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights. People are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Shuttles are available from the Elks Lodge, Hampton Inn and Alex Shooting Park beginning at 4 p.m. The shuttle is hoping to run every hour.

Friday’s tentative schedule is:

5:30 p.m. – Carson Peters and Iron Mountain

7 p.m. – Andy Griggs

9 p.m. – Thompson Square

10:30 p.m. – Shalo Lee Band

Saturday’s tentative schedule is:

5:30 p.m. – Anderson Daniels

7 p.m. – High Valley

9 p.m. – Shenandoah

For more information, visit the Anderson Bash website at andersonbash.info.

Other fun

Here are other events that are going on in the lakes area between June 30 and July 5.

Friday, June 30

10:30 to 11 a.m. – Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Minnesota Made Summer Market, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria

4 to 7 p.m. – Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole

6 p.m. – EncounterYA, Reach Church, Alexandria

7 p.m. – Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. – Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. – EdRock Concert with The Fabulous Armadillos for the Alexandria Education Foundation, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens

Saturday, July 1

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m. – Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m. to noon – Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Live Music with Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

Noon – Evansville Photo Club Display, Corner Garage, Farwell

7 p.m. – Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. – Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m.-noon – Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

7 p.m. – Special Patriotic Music, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

Wednesday, July 5

2 p.m. – Bayou Adventure for Kids, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. – Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu