Fan favorites and crowd-pleasers returning to Summertime By George

ST. CLOUD — Perennial favorite bands and crowd-pleasers will return to Lake George this summer for this year’s Summertime By George concert series. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced the 2023 lineup at an event Thursday evening, April 20.

There will be eight concerts on Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 16. There won’t be shows on July 5 or Aug. 2. All events take place at Lake George in St. Cloud.

The lineup features year-over-year fan favorites The Fabulous Armadillos and the Johnny Holm Band. The club is also bringing back crowd-pleasers from 2022, including Dap Sound and Free and Easy. Two weeks will feature two headliners, with The Killer Vees and Church of Cash on June 28 and Mason Dixon Line and Collective Unconscious presents: Wings Over America — A Tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings.

A crowd watches a band perform at Summertime By George in 2022. Contributed / Rotary Club of St. Cloud

New bands to join Summertime By George this year: Church of Cash, Dennis Warren and the D’s, Janelle Kendall and The Perfect Storm, John King and The Half Steps.

New this year is a second bar location, the Middle Town Tavern, in addition to the Eastman Tavern, where people can drink beer, wine and snacks in an enclosed area. Drinks at the beer gardens will include Shandy by George!, a special beer created especially for the event, back again this year.

Other attractions include the Middle Town Market, with food and vendors and Little Georgetown, with weekly activities for kids provided by various area nonprofits.

Thousands of people attend the Summertime by George concert series every summer at Lake George, as seen from the air. Contributed / Rotary Club of St. Cloud

The 2023 lineup

June 14: The Johnny Holm Band; opening: Sawyer’s Dream.

June 21: Free and Easy; opening: Stone Road.

June 28: The Killer Vees, Church of Cash.

July 12: The Dap Squad; opening: Dennis Warren and the D’s.

July 19: Janelle Kendall and The Perfect Storm; opening: Green Light Night.

July 26: John King; opening: Going to the Sun.

Aug. 9: The Fabulous Armadillos; opening: The Half Steps.

Aug. 16: Mason Dixon Line, Collective Unconscious presents: Wings Over America — A Tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings.

If you go ...

Summertime By George



When: 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14-Aug. 16 (no concerts July 5 or Aug. 2)

Where: Lake George in St. Cloud.

Details: The event is free, with food and beverages for purchase. Find more information at summertimebygeorge.com , facebook.com/summertimebygeorge, instagram.com/summertimebygeorge .