99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Fan favorites and crowd-pleasers returning to Summertime By George

The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced the 2023 lineup Thursday evening.

A band performs on a stage outside
A band performs at Summertime By George in 2022. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced the 2023 Summertime By George lineup at an event Thursday, April 20, 2023. There will be eight concerts on Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 16.
Contributed / Rotary Club of St. Cloud
Stephanie Dickrell
By Stephanie Dickrell
April 04, 2023 at 4:55 PM

ST. CLOUD — Perennial favorite bands and crowd-pleasers will return to Lake George this summer for this year’s Summertime By George concert series. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced the 2023 lineup at an event Thursday evening, April 20.

There will be eight concerts on Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 16. There won’t be shows on July 5 or Aug. 2. All events take place at Lake George in St. Cloud.

The lineup features year-over-year fan favorites The Fabulous Armadillos and the Johnny Holm Band. The club is also bringing back crowd-pleasers from 2022, including Dap Sound and Free and Easy. Two weeks will feature two headliners, with The Killer Vees and Church of Cash on June 28 and Mason Dixon Line and Collective Unconscious presents: Wings Over America — A Tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings.

A crowd watches a band performs on a stage outside
A crowd watches a band perform at Summertime By George in 2022. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced the 2023 Summertime By George lineup at an event Thursday, April 20. There will be eight concerts on Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 16.
Contributed / Rotary Club of St. Cloud

New bands to join Summertime By George this year: Church of Cash, Dennis Warren and the D’s, Janelle Kendall and The Perfect Storm, John King and The Half Steps.

New this year is a second bar location, the Middle Town Tavern, in addition to the Eastman Tavern, where people can drink beer, wine and snacks in an enclosed area. Drinks at the beer gardens will include Shandy by George!, a special beer created especially for the event, back again this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other attractions include the Middle Town Market, with food and vendors and Little Georgetown, with weekly activities for kids provided by various area nonprofits.

An aerial photo of a lake and concert
Thousands of people attend the Summertime by George concert series every summer at Lake George, as seen from the air.
Contributed / Rotary Club of St. Cloud

The 2023 lineup

  • June 14: The Johnny Holm Band; opening: Sawyer’s Dream.
  • June 21: Free and Easy; opening: Stone Road.
  • June 28: The Killer Vees, Church of Cash.
  • July 12: The Dap Squad; opening: Dennis Warren and the D’s.
  • July 19: Janelle Kendall and The Perfect Storm; opening: Green Light Night.
  • July 26: John King; opening: Going to the Sun.
  • Aug. 9: The Fabulous Armadillos; opening: The Half Steps.
  • Aug. 16: Mason Dixon Line, Collective Unconscious presents: Wings Over America — A Tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings.

If you go ...

Summertime By George

Find more things to do at stcloudlive.com/calendar.

Stephanie Dickrell
By Stephanie Dickrell
Stephanie Dickrell is a reporter with St. Cloud Live, a news website covering Central Minnesota and the St. Cloud area. Stephanie has covered the St. Cloud area for nearly a decade, covering everything from city government and arts and entertainment to health care and social justice issues.

Stephanie welcomes your story ideas and feedback. You can reach her at 320-763-1226 or stephanie@stcloudlive.com.
What To Read Next
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
m day 2023.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mother's Day gift-making class for kids set for May 13
May 05, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
longform-young-1509728087.jpg
Local
Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event
April 27, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff