Evansville concert to feature Ralph Covert

Covert was nominated in 2006 for a Grammy.

Ralph Covert.jpg
Ralph Covert (contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:14 PM

EVANSVILLE — The Friday, July 28 performer at the Evansville Art Center has been nominated for a Grammy, appeared in a New York Times story about his kid's music, and once made a music video featuring skeleton guitarists and a female Frankenstein.
The singer, Ralph Covert, will perform at 7 p.m. for a Night of Story and Song. Hosted by the Evansville Arts Coalition, the performance is free.
Covert is known for his Ralph's World children's music and indie alternative pop-rock band, The Bad Examples. His Grammy nomination came in 2006 for Best Musical Album for Children. His music has been used in many film and TV projects and he tours nationally.
His Evansville concert will feature music for grown-ups.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event, but donations will be accepted. Beverages will be provided and concert-goers may bring a treat to share at intermission.
Evansville Art Center is at 111 Main St. in Evansville and is wheelchair accessible. This event is partly funded by state grants.

