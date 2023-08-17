Erik Schultz to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Erik Schultz will perform at the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Erik returns for his second appearance at the market. He is a veteran who has played solo for 10 years both in central Minnesota and in the Phoenix, Arizona area. He also played locally for years with Djangleville and the Salty Dogs.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.