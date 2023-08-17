Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Erik Schultz to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

Schultz will perform Aug. 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

ErikSchultz SatArtMkt.jpg
Erik Schultz will perform at the Saturday Art Market in Alexandria on Aug. 19.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:50 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Erik Schultz will perform at the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Erik returns for his second appearance at the market. He is a veteran who has played solo for 10 years both in central Minnesota and in the Phoenix, Arizona area. He also played locally for years with Djangleville and the Salty Dogs.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
