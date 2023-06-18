Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
EdRock summer concert planned for June 30 at Legacy Gardens in Alexandria

The concert will feature The Fabulous Armadillos.

EdRock.jpg
This year's EdRock event, set for Friday, June 30, will feature The Fabulous Armadillos.
Contributed photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 9:09 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Education Foundation is holding its annual summer concert fundraiser at the Legacy Museum and Gardens on Friday, June 30.

The concert will feature The Fabulous Armadillos – a crowd favorite. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 7 p.m.

This year, two events will be combined to create one big, fun event for education – EdRock and EdCelebrate. Organizers are asking the public to join them for a fun summer night as they raise funds for the Alexandria Education Foundation, which celebrates and supports the work of Alexandria Public Schools.

Tickets are available to purchase at Cherry Street Books, Eldens Fresh Foods or online at bit.ly/3HbVee6. Early bird rate is $40 per person. After June 25, tickets are $50.

In addition to the funds raised from the concert tickets, everyone will have the opportunity to bid on live auction items, buy raffle tickets or bid on silent auction items on the AEF’s page at https://alexeducationfoundation.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/ed-rock-

Items range from lake cabin rentals to one-on-one coaching experiences, with a wide variety of price points of donated items.

During the live event on June 30, there will be food trucks and a cash bar for food and beverages. All funds raised from the event will support the AEF’s mission “to supporting excellence in education and expanding learning opportunities in Alexandria Public Schools.”

General seating is available on a first come basis. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Runestone Community Center. This is a 21+ event and no outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into the Legacy Museum and Gardens.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
