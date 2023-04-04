Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis coming to Waite Park in May

WAITE PARK — Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis are coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for a May 25 concert.

Yoakam is a country music superstar with hits going back to the 1980s. Lewis first made a name for himself in the band Staind before launching a successful solo career.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. They can be purchased:

