Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis coming to Waite Park in May
General public tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, for the show at The Ledge Amphitheater.
WAITE PARK — Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis are coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for a May 25 concert.
Yoakam is a country music superstar with hits going back to the 1980s. Lewis first made a name for himself in the band Staind before launching a successful solo career.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. They can be purchased:
- Online on ticketmaster.com.
- In person at the winter box office Waite Park Public Works, 670 17th Ave. S.
