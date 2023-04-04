99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis coming to Waite Park in May

General public tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, for the show at The Ledge Amphitheater.

061821.F.FF.DWIGHTYOAKAM
Country superstar Dwight Yoakam will play on May 25, 2023, at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.
Contributed
April 04, 2023 at 4:46 PM

WAITE PARK — Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis are coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for a May 25 concert.

Yoakam is a country music superstar with hits going back to the 1980s. Lewis first made a name for himself in the band Staind before launching a successful solo career.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. They can be purchased:

  • Online on ticketmaster.com.
  • In person at the winter box office Waite Park Public Works, 670 17th Ave. S.

