Douglas County Fair to take place Aug. 16 through Aug. 19.

ALEXANDRIA — There is more to see in 2023 at the Douglas County Fair – exhibits, vendors, food, rides, entertainment and more.

The Douglas County Agriculture Association, the organization in charge of the Douglas County Fair, is excited about what is in store for this year’s fair. The four-day event will take place beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 and it will run through Saturday, Aug. 19.

Don Kleine, in his president’s message printed in the Douglas County Fair Essentials magazine , said that the association listened to what the people wanted and will be hosting a grandstand music event this year. Country-rocker Jameson Rodgers will perform Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Glenwood State Bank grandstand. This is a ticketed show, said Kleine. Ticket prices start at $30 and include gate admission. They can be purchased at dcmnfair.com/tickets.

Other entertainment that is included with a paid entry include Mollie B & Squeezebox , the Fabulous Armadillos , Eli Alger and The Faster Horses , and Runestone Rebellion , just to name a few.

The fair will also include 4-H exhibits, FFA exhibits, DIY (open class) exhibits, Master Gardeners, senior citizens, vendors, crafters and businesses, and of course, all the food vendors in “Calorie Lane” and elsewhere throughout the fairgrounds.

Some of the returning events include a lawn mower demo derby, Viking Speedway’s Friday night demo derby, Pork Producers pork chop feed, Glacial Ridge Cattlemen’s steak fry and a beer garden.

The carnival opens each day at 1 p.m. and will feature “wristband” sessions each day of the fair. Fair goers can find a link to the carnival website on the dcmnfair.com webpage to pre-purchase wristbands at a discount.

When Kleine was first elected to the fair board, someone on the board asked the question, “Why do we have a fair?” He said since its inception in 1888, members of the fair board have probably been asking that same question year after year.

“We believe that the Douglas County fair brings people from all walks of life together,” said Kleine in the Fair Essentials. “At the fair, we are honored to see the projects of the many fair exhibitors that we would not have had if there was not a fair. As fair goers, we can socialize with fellow fair goers, bringing together people with a passion to see what’s new at the fair. Over the years, entertainment has been a bigger reason for some people to go to the county fair and more entertainment has been added.”

He said that the answer to the question of why there is a fair is that it is anchored in tradition and change and that there are many benefits to Douglas County and this part of the state because there is a fair.

“Our community is a better community because of the county fair and its many supporters,” said Kleine.

More information about the fair, including the full schedule, can be found in the online version of the Fair Essentials magazine at issuu.com/echopress/docs/fairessentials2023 or by going to the Douglas County Fair website at www.dcmnfair.com.