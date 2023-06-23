Donnie Brang to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Acoustic artist Donnie Brang will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This is Brang's second year performing at the market. He is a solo acoustic artist from central Minnesota with decades of live performing experience. He performs a wide variety of great songs from yesteryear to today for all ages to enjoy.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.