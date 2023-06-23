Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Donnie Brang to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

The solo acoustic artist has performed live for decades.

ArtMkt DonnyBrang.jpg
Donny Brang will perform at the Saturday Art Market in Alexandria's Big Ole Central Park on Saturday, June 24.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:27 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Acoustic artist Donnie Brang will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This is Brang's second year performing at the market. He is a solo acoustic artist from central Minnesota with decades of live performing experience. He performs a wide variety of great songs from yesteryear to today for all ages to enjoy.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
