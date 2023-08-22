Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

Salty Dogs to wrap up the 2023 courthouse concerts in Alexandria

Their Thursday, Aug. 24 show will begin at 7 p.m.

The Salty Dogs will perform the season's final concert on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, Aug. 24. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 11:52 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will conclude its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 with a performance by local band Salty Dogs.

The Salty Dogs are four local musicians who have been playing together for almost a decade. They use fiddle, accordion and guitar to deliver toe-tapping bluegrass, country, cajun, blues and ballads.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

