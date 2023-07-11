Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
July 13 courthouse concert in Alexandria to feature Alabama tribute

The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.

Songs of the South will play an Alabama tribute concert at 7 p.m. July 13 at the Douglas County courthouse in Alexandria. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature an Alabama tribute band at its Thursday, July 13 performance starting at 7 p.m.

The band, Songs of the South, takes its name from one of Alabama's biggest hits, "Song of the South," about economic hardship during the Great Depression. Other Alabama hits include Dixieland Delight and "If You're Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)."

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
