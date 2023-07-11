July 13 courthouse concert in Alexandria to feature Alabama tribute

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature an Alabama tribute band at its Thursday, July 13 performance starting at 7 p.m.

The band, Songs of the South, takes its name from one of Alabama's biggest hits, "Song of the South," about economic hardship during the Great Depression. Other Alabama hits include Dixieland Delight and "If You're Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)."

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.