Bob and the Beachcombers to play July 6 courthouse concert in Alexandria

The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.

Bob and the Beachcombers will perform a free concert on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn, Alexandria. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:10 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature Bob and The Beachcombers at its Thursday, July 6 performance starting at 7 p.m.

Calling itself the Midwest's only official rock 'n' roll beach party band, the band performs the super surfing hits of the 1960s, some classic 1950s rock 'n' roll, and favorites from the 1970s and the 1980s.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
