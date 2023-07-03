Bob and the Beachcombers to play July 6 courthouse concert in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will feature Bob and The Beachcombers at its Thursday, July 6 performance starting at 7 p.m.

Calling itself the Midwest's only official rock 'n' roll beach party band, the band performs the super surfing hits of the 1960s, some classic 1950s rock 'n' roll, and favorites from the 1970s and the 1980s.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.