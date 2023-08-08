70s Magic Sunshine Band to perform at the Aug. 10 courthouse concert in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Calling themselves the "ultimate tribute to '70s AM radio," the '70s Magic Sunshine Band will perform at the Thursday, Aug. 10 Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, starting at 7 p.m.

Expect to hear big hits from the 1970s, including songs from Bay City Rollers, Tom Jones, Elton John, Jim Croce, Partridge Family, Bellamy Brothers, Little River Band, Three Dog Night, Hall & Oates, Blue Swede, KC and the Sunshine Band, The O'Jays, Don McLean, and Grand Funk Railroad.

The band encourages everyone to "Break out your tie dye," and "Prepare to get down!"

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.