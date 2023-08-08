Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

70s Magic Sunshine Band to perform at the Aug. 10 courthouse concert in Alexandria

Group says it's a tribute to 70s AM radio.

The five members of the 70s Magic Sunshine Band, which will play at the Douglas County courthouse at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug 10
The 70s Magic Sunshine Band will play at the Douglas County courthouse at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug 10
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:05 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Calling themselves the "ultimate tribute to '70s AM radio," the '70s Magic Sunshine Band will perform at the Thursday, Aug. 10 Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, starting at 7 p.m.

Expect to hear big hits from the 1970s, including songs from Bay City Rollers, Tom Jones, Elton John, Jim Croce, Partridge Family, Bellamy Brothers, Little River Band, Three Dog Night, Hall & Oates, Blue Swede, KC and the Sunshine Band, The O'Jays, Don McLean, and Grand Funk Railroad.

The band encourages everyone to "Break out your tie dye," and "Prepare to get down!"

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra
Arts and Entertainment
Alexandria-based Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra seeks new musicians
7h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
AllAmericanLumberjackLogroll.N.PRE.080523.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids parties with Legends & Logging Days
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
KandiFair19-2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Come on down to the Kandiyohi County Fair!
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Haze.61423.2.2..jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota issues air quality alert as smoke from Canada blows out of North Dakota
22h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Brandon 0108.jpg
Community
Brandon Summerfest parade a hit w/PHOTOS and VIDEO
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Church News
Lifestyle
St. John Nepomuk to host parish bazaar
19m ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
PotOGold Vikingland Band Festival.jpg
Business
Vikingland Band Festival wins $7,485 Pot of Gold
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report