Author to visit Douglas County Library

The Thursday, April 27 event will cover self-publishing

By Echo Press staff report
April 24, 2023 at 8:17 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Minnesota author Peter Bremer will visit the Douglas County Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to discuss the self-publishing process.

Bremer has self-published several books of fantasy and science fiction, and will offer guidance and tips in navigating the hiring of editors, typographers and cover artists, pricing your book, making sure your work is available in multiple formats, and marketing yourself.

He will read from his newest book, "The Forever Stone and Other Tales," as well as his debut young adult novel, "Treetops," which won the Imadjin Award for Best Young Adult Novel at the Imaginarium Conference in 2021.

This event is open to members of the public, whether they have a completed manuscript or simply want to learn more about the world of self-publishing.

