Art in the Park scheduled for this weekend, July 29-30
The annual event to take place at Alexandria City Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
ALEXANDRIA — Art in the Park, Andria Theatre's biggest fundraiser, will take place this weekend. It is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This annual event will feature art vendors, live music and food. This is a fundraiser for the Andria Theatre, Alexandria's downtown community theater.
The two-day festival will take place at Alexandria City Park. Entry is free both days, but there is a $5 parking fee per day per vehicle. Organizers invite everyone to enjoy the art, the variety of ethnic and Minnesota food options and the variety of entertainment that will be performed on two separate stages within the park.
Art in the Park entertainment schedule
Saturday, July 29
- 9 a.m. – Sax Appeal
- 10 a.m. – Sellin Music
- 11 a.m. – Ben Schrimers
- 1 p.m. – Mikko Cowdery
- Noon – Andria Theatre Student Theatre Project performances
- 2 p.m. – The Traveler
- 3 p.m. – Rhythm and Rhyme
- 4 p.m. – Johari Tribe
Sunday, July 30
- 10:30 a.m. – Sawyer's Dream
- 11:30 a.m. – Sawyer's Dream
- 1 p.m. – The Traveler
- 2 p.m. – Zoe Say Go
- 3 p.m. – Zoe Say Go
Food and Concessions at Art in the Park
Here is a list of food and concessions, as of Wednesday, July 26:
- Papa K's Rescue BBQ
- Notsch & Hoffman
- Midwest Concessions
- Sertoma
- Sweet Sisters Concessions
- Sweet & Dandy Concessions
- Kosters Curds 4 College
- Griggs Cuisine
- Doug's Kettle Corn
- Beau Coffee Co.
For more information about the event, go to andriatheatre.org/art-in-the-park/ .
Art in the Park map by Celeste Edenloff on Scribd
