Art in the Park scheduled for this weekend, July 29-30

ALEXANDRIA — Art in the Park, Andria Theatre's biggest fundraiser, will take place this weekend. It is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This annual event will feature art vendors, live music and food. This is a fundraiser for the Andria Theatre, Alexandria's downtown community theater.

The two-day festival will take place at Alexandria City Park. Entry is free both days, but there is a $5 parking fee per day per vehicle. Organizers invite everyone to enjoy the art, the variety of ethnic and Minnesota food options and the variety of entertainment that will be performed on two separate stages within the park.

Art in the Park entertainment schedule

Saturday, July 29



9 a.m. – Sax Appeal

10 a.m. – Sellin Music

11 a.m. – Ben Schrimers

1 p.m. – Mikko Cowdery

Noon – Andria Theatre Student Theatre Project performances

2 p.m. – The Traveler

3 p.m. – Rhythm and Rhyme

4 p.m. – Johari Tribe

Sunday, July 30



10:30 a.m. – Sawyer's Dream

11:30 a.m. – Sawyer's Dream

1 p.m. – The Traveler

2 p.m. – Zoe Say Go

3 p.m. – Zoe Say Go

Food and Concessions at Art in the Park

Here is a list of food and concessions, as of Wednesday, July 26:



Papa K's Rescue BBQ

Notsch & Hoffman

Midwest Concessions

Sertoma

Sweet Sisters Concessions

Sweet & Dandy Concessions

Kosters Curds 4 College

Griggs Cuisine

Doug's Kettle Corn

Beau Coffee Co.

For more information about the event, go to andriatheatre.org/art-in-the-park/ .