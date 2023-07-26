Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Art in the Park scheduled for this weekend, July 29-30

The annual event to take place at Alexandria City Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Art in the Park
A variety of food, music, fine arts and more can be found at this year's annual Art in the Park festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 4:38 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Art in the Park, Andria Theatre's biggest fundraiser, will take place this weekend. It is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This annual event will feature art vendors, live music and food. This is a fundraiser for the Andria Theatre, Alexandria's downtown community theater.

The two-day festival will take place at Alexandria City Park. Entry is free both days, but there is a $5 parking fee per day per vehicle. Organizers invite everyone to enjoy the art, the variety of ethnic and Minnesota food options and the variety of entertainment that will be performed on two separate stages within the park.

Art in the Park entertainment schedule

Saturday, July 29

  • 9 a.m. – Sax Appeal
  • 10 a.m. – Sellin Music
  • 11 a.m. – Ben Schrimers
  • 1 p.m. – Mikko Cowdery
  • Noon – Andria Theatre Student Theatre Project performances
  • 2 p.m. – The Traveler
  • 3 p.m. – Rhythm and Rhyme
  • 4 p.m. – Johari Tribe

Sunday, July 30

  • 10:30 a.m. – Sawyer's Dream
  • 11:30 a.m. – Sawyer's Dream
  • 1 p.m. – The Traveler
  • 2 p.m. – Zoe Say Go
  • 3 p.m. – Zoe Say Go

Food and Concessions at Art in the Park

Here is a list of food and concessions, as of Wednesday, July 26:

  • Papa K's Rescue BBQ
  • Notsch & Hoffman
  • Midwest Concessions
  • Sertoma
  • Sweet Sisters Concessions
  • Sweet & Dandy Concessions
  • Kosters Curds 4 College
  • Griggs Cuisine
  • Doug's Kettle Corn
  • Beau Coffee Co.

For more information about the event, go to andriatheatre.org/art-in-the-park/ .

Art in the Park map by Celeste Edenloff on Scribd

