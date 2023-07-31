Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Art in the Park draws crowds of people to Alexandria City Park The annual summer event features a wide variety of music, food, and arts and crafts

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.