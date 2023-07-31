Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Photos: Art in the Park draws crowds of people to Alexandria City Park

The annual summer event features a wide variety of music, food, and arts and crafts

Kids looking at woodpecker sculpture
Thomas, left, and Isaiah Green of Alexandria watch a sculpture of a woodpecker made from the claw of a hammer as it moves down a pole during Art in the Park at Alexandria City Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The annual summer event features a variety of music, food, and arts and crafts vendors.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 2:50 PM
Crowds of people
Crowds of people fill Alexandria City Park for the annual Art in the Park event on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
People looking at art
Deb Burk of Eagan, left, and Cindy Nagle of Otsego look at art prints during Art in the Park at Alexandria City Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Vendor preparing a gyro
Mary Grigore, right, of Lino Lakes prepares gyros for Art in the Park attendees at Alexandria City Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Musicians performing
Audience members listen to the music of Sax Appeal during Art in the Park at Alexandria City Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
People looking at photographs
People look at a display of photographic artwork at Art in the Park at Alexandria City Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Metal sculptures of animals
People look at sculptures of animals made from metal objects at Art in the Park at Alexandria City Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
More photos by Lowell Anderson

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
Paul Reubens 2016
Breaking News
National
Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
2h ago
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times
BeautyBeast 027.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'
2d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
041523.N.BP.STORYSLAM 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center presents 'Close to the Edge' StorySLAM event
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
1716 Trophy Photo.jpg
Sports
Resorters golf: 2023 tournament features another loaded field
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
balloon
Community
Community Night Out slated for Aug. 1 at Alexandria City Park
4d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
HagstromTammy23.jpg
Lifestyle
Alexandria women's event to raise money to build a widow's house
3h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
glenwoodlowry-legion-baseball-072123.03.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry takes fourth at state
5h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve