Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Newsies, Jr.'

ALEXANDRIA — This summer’s first Student Theatre Project – Disney’s “Newsies, Jr.” – opens at the Andria Theatre Wednesday, June 21.

The show runs June 21 through June 24 and June 28 through July 1. All performances start at 7 p.m.

Director Dave Christman said the 38-member cast, ranging in age from 12 to 18, has worked hard on this show and has been getting a history lesson along the way.

David Christman

“Newsies” is based on a true story, said Christman, and the cast has been studying about who and what the newsies were.

“It’s been a really good history lesson for these kids,” he said, adding they have been really great to work with.

Newsboys and girls first appeared on city streets in the late 19th century with the rise of mass circulation newspapers. They were often wretchedly poor homeless children who often shrieked headlines well into the night and then often slept on the street.

Rehearsing for the upcoming production of Disney's "Newsies Jr." are the Student Theatre Project cast members. The show will take the stage at Andria Theatre for eight days. Tickets are still available. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

In 1899, several thousand newsboys and girls, who made about 30 cents a day, called a strike, refusing to handle the newspapers of William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer, according to Christman. Competing papers lavished coverage on the strikers, who were depicted as colorful characters who spoke in an oddly rendered Irish-immigrant dialect and had names like Race Track Higgens and Kid Fish.

Christman called “Newsies” a musical for the people and said the show is heavy on dancing and singing. He added that the cast members, when singing together, have incredible vocal power.

“They have pushed themselves very hard and they have rose to the challenge,” Christman said. “It’s been intense. They have rehearsed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.”

Trying to get the big story

Olivia Reilly, who plays the role of Katherine, described her character as a “feisty young girl who is desperately trying to make it in the reporting industry. She said Katherine is stuck in the “social pages” because she is a woman.

“Katherine is just trying to get the big story,” said Reilly, who will be a senior this fall at Alexandria Area High School.

Olivia Reilly and Gavyn Schmidt, front, along with the other cast members, rehearse for Andria Theatre's upcoming production of Disney's "Newsies, Jr." Reilly stars as Katherine and Schmidt stars as Jack. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

She said the show is about unity and the newsies coming together to work toward a cause and giving people an opportunity.

A fan of the show, Reilly said she has watched “Newsies” so many times and was open to any role in the show.

“I just wanted to be a part of the show because I love ‘Newsies’ so much,” she said.

She also noted, like Christman, that it is a dance heavy show and the music is incredible and the story is powerful.

She said the cast is a very bubbly and energetic group with lots of character.

“We all just keep practicing and practicing, trying to make it the best it can be,” said Reilly.

When asked why people should go and see the show, she said, “Because it is an incredible musical and people will be blown away by the things we do.”

Reilly is the daughter of Shawn and Christine Reilly.

Feared and respected

Caden Howard, who is also going to be a senior at AAHS next year, plays the role of Spot Conlon. He said Spot is the leader of the Brooklyn newsies.

The cast of Disney's "Newsies, Jr." rehearse Thursday, June 15. The show opens at the Andria Theatre on Wednesday, Jnue 21, 2023. The show is a Student Theatre Project. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

“He is one of the most feared and respected newsies,” he said, calling his character fierce.

This is Howard’s first show at the Andria Theatre. He decided to try out for the show because he said it sounded like something fun for him to do this summer.

“And I have been having a lot of fun with this show,” he said.

Howard said Newsies is about a bunch of kids who are fighting for better pay and equality.

He also said it is a high energy musical and that the choreography has been a lot of fun to learn.

“I am in the concert choir at the high school and I like dancing so this fits perfectly,” said Howard, who is the son of Brent and Rhonda Howard.

Cast members, including, from left, Taylor Dingwall, Elisa Mae Runge, Evelyn Westerberg and Abby Faber, rehearse at the Andria Theatre for the upcoming performance of Disney's "Newsies, Jr." Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Cast

Jack – Gavyn Schmidt

Crutchie – Sophia Nohre

Katherine – Olivia Reilly

Darcy – Alice Novotny

Wiesel – Blake Steussy

Oscar – Jayme O’Brien

Morris – Eian Bienias

Les – Lucy Bertram

Davey – Jonas Larson

Joseph Pulitzer – Dylan Marshall

Bunsen – Kendall Elmer

Seitz – Mia Meier

Hannah – Madelyn Faber

Snyder – Zoe Swor

Medda Larkin – Roxanne Sweetwater

Ada – Mia Meier

Olive – Finley Paulsen

Ethel – Winifred Swedzinski

Pat – Abby Brault

Spot Conlon – Caden Howard

Dorothy – Summer Skillings

Bill – Anderson Randazzo

Theodore Roosevelt/ Ensemble – Jayme O’Brien

Newsies/Scabs/Ensemble:

Emma Hawkins

Ava Love

Finlee Monette

Harper Ellingson

Skyla Pfremmer

Montana Hinnenkamp

Race – Jordan VanScoik

Albert – Luke Hodges

Muriel – Taylor Dingwall

Nancy – Abby Faber

Specs – Evelyn Westerberg

Pigtails – Elisa Mae Runge

Hazel – Eden Hanson

Buttons – Allie Johnson

Romeo – Jonah Monette

Jo Jo – Evie Branstad

Woman – Layla Worthington

Crew

Director – David Christman

Assistant director – Holly Wallerich

Music director – Ruth Blom

Choreographer – Parker Zwach

Set construction – Greg Bohl

Set design – Donna Magnuson and Greg Bohl

Lighting design and operation – Maryn Cabinaw

Sound design and operation – Greg Rather

Stage manager – Myah Hartmen

Hair and makeup – AnaLea Sheets

Props mistress – Hilary Ninman

Musical tracks and projections – Holly Wallerich

Video – Colton Lasota

If you go

WHAT: Disney’s “Newsies Jr.”

WHEN: June 21 through June 24 and June 28 through July 1 with all shows starting at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Andria Theatre, 618 Broadway St., Alexandria

TICKETS: Go to www.andriatheatre.org or call the box office at 320-762-8300.