Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Newsies, Jr.'
The show opens on Wednesday, June 21.
ALEXANDRIA — This summer’s first Student Theatre Project – Disney’s “Newsies, Jr.” – opens at the Andria Theatre Wednesday, June 21.
The show runs June 21 through June 24 and June 28 through July 1. All performances start at 7 p.m.
Director Dave Christman said the 38-member cast, ranging in age from 12 to 18, has worked hard on this show and has been getting a history lesson along the way.
“Newsies” is based on a true story, said Christman, and the cast has been studying about who and what the newsies were.
“It’s been a really good history lesson for these kids,” he said, adding they have been really great to work with.
Newsboys and girls first appeared on city streets in the late 19th century with the rise of mass circulation newspapers. They were often wretchedly poor homeless children who often shrieked headlines well into the night and then often slept on the street.
In 1899, several thousand newsboys and girls, who made about 30 cents a day, called a strike, refusing to handle the newspapers of William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer, according to Christman. Competing papers lavished coverage on the strikers, who were depicted as colorful characters who spoke in an oddly rendered Irish-immigrant dialect and had names like Race Track Higgens and Kid Fish.
Christman called “Newsies” a musical for the people and said the show is heavy on dancing and singing. He added that the cast members, when singing together, have incredible vocal power.
“They have pushed themselves very hard and they have rose to the challenge,” Christman said. “It’s been intense. They have rehearsed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.”
Trying to get the big story
Olivia Reilly, who plays the role of Katherine, described her character as a “feisty young girl who is desperately trying to make it in the reporting industry. She said Katherine is stuck in the “social pages” because she is a woman.
“Katherine is just trying to get the big story,” said Reilly, who will be a senior this fall at Alexandria Area High School.
She said the show is about unity and the newsies coming together to work toward a cause and giving people an opportunity.
A fan of the show, Reilly said she has watched “Newsies” so many times and was open to any role in the show.
“I just wanted to be a part of the show because I love ‘Newsies’ so much,” she said.
She also noted, like Christman, that it is a dance heavy show and the music is incredible and the story is powerful.
She said the cast is a very bubbly and energetic group with lots of character.
“We all just keep practicing and practicing, trying to make it the best it can be,” said Reilly.
When asked why people should go and see the show, she said, “Because it is an incredible musical and people will be blown away by the things we do.”
Reilly is the daughter of Shawn and Christine Reilly.
Feared and respected
Caden Howard, who is also going to be a senior at AAHS next year, plays the role of Spot Conlon. He said Spot is the leader of the Brooklyn newsies.
“He is one of the most feared and respected newsies,” he said, calling his character fierce.
This is Howard’s first show at the Andria Theatre. He decided to try out for the show because he said it sounded like something fun for him to do this summer.
“And I have been having a lot of fun with this show,” he said.
Howard said Newsies is about a bunch of kids who are fighting for better pay and equality.
He also said it is a high energy musical and that the choreography has been a lot of fun to learn.
“I am in the concert choir at the high school and I like dancing so this fits perfectly,” said Howard, who is the son of Brent and Rhonda Howard.
Cast
Jack – Gavyn Schmidt
Crutchie – Sophia Nohre
Katherine – Olivia Reilly
Darcy – Alice Novotny
Wiesel – Blake Steussy
Oscar – Jayme O’Brien
Morris – Eian Bienias
Les – Lucy Bertram
Davey – Jonas Larson
Joseph Pulitzer – Dylan Marshall
Bunsen – Kendall Elmer
Seitz – Mia Meier
Hannah – Madelyn Faber
Snyder – Zoe Swor
Medda Larkin – Roxanne Sweetwater
Ada – Mia Meier
Olive – Finley Paulsen
Ethel – Winifred Swedzinski
Pat – Abby Brault
Spot Conlon – Caden Howard
Dorothy – Summer Skillings
Bill – Anderson Randazzo
Theodore Roosevelt/ Ensemble – Jayme O’Brien
Newsies/Scabs/Ensemble:
Emma Hawkins
Ava Love
Finlee Monette
Harper Ellingson
Skyla Pfremmer
Montana Hinnenkamp
Race – Jordan VanScoik
Albert – Luke Hodges
Muriel – Taylor Dingwall
Nancy – Abby Faber
Specs – Evelyn Westerberg
Pigtails – Elisa Mae Runge
Hazel – Eden Hanson
Buttons – Allie Johnson
Romeo – Jonah Monette
Jo Jo – Evie Branstad
Woman – Layla Worthington
Crew
Director – David Christman
Assistant director – Holly Wallerich
Music director – Ruth Blom
Choreographer – Parker Zwach
Set construction – Greg Bohl
Set design – Donna Magnuson and Greg Bohl
Lighting design and operation – Maryn Cabinaw
Sound design and operation – Greg Rather
Stage manager – Myah Hartmen
Hair and makeup – AnaLea Sheets
Props mistress – Hilary Ninman
Musical tracks and projections – Holly Wallerich
Video – Colton Lasota
If you go
WHAT: Disney’s “Newsies Jr.”
WHEN: June 21 through June 24 and June 28 through July 1 with all shows starting at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Andria Theatre, 618 Broadway St., Alexandria
TICKETS: Go to www.andriatheatre.org or call the box office at 320-762-8300.
