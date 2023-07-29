Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'
The show opens at the downtown Alexandria theater on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
ALEXANDRIA — Andria Theatre Artistic Director David Christman loves stories with a rich history, tales that are handed down from generation after generation and folklore that stands the test of time. He says the upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is no different.
Christman, who is directing this Student Theatre Project, said the original story of “Beauty and the Beast” was written by Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve. It was originally published in 1740 and was more than 100 pages long.
The show will open at the Andria Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“In the original novella length tale, the back-story of both Belle and the Beast is given,” said Christman in his director’s notes. “The Beast was a young prince who lost his father, and whose mother had to wage war to defend his kingdom. The queen left him in care of an evil fairy, who tried to seduce him when he became an adult. When he refused, she transformed him into a beast.”
Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.
ADVERTISEMENT
From flatware to the ‘Belle’ of the ball
Parker Zwach, 18, of Alexandria is no stranger to the production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Her very first show at the Andria Theatre was in 2014 at the age of 9. She played a spoon in “Beauty and the Beast.”
“My mom signed me up for it, but I really didn’t want to do it because I was so nervous,” said the 2023 Alexandria Area High School graduate.
That first play, however, was all it took for Zwach, the daughter of Jim and Emily Zwach, to discover her love and passion for acting and being on stage. She said it has been such a fun experience and that she has made so many friends and memories. Plus, she added, it is always so fun to see something cast members have worked so hard on, pay off when the show hits the stage.
In this production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” Zwach stars as Belle, one of the leading roles. This will be her 22nd play at this theater – and it will more than likely be her last. Zwach will be attending New York University this fall, studying, you guessed it, acting.
“I will be part of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York ,” she said.
Zwach will miss the Andria Theatre, specifically being part of the Student Theatre Project shows and those shows’ director David Christman, she said. She knows she is leaving behind so many people, who are like family to her, she said, but she is looking forward to college and one day, possibly being in a production on Broadway.
Zwach said she has plans to come back to the Andria Theatre and hopefully help out with choreography. She might do another show, she said, but she wasn’t sure.
Zwach described her character of Belle as someone who is witty, intelligent and incredibly kind through everything. She will never start a fight, she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Her favorite song in the show is “Home,” a song she sings.
“It’s very pretty and not in the original movie,” she said.
As for her cast members, Zwach said they are energetic, excited and just overall a fun, bubbly group of actors.
“They are just itching to do the show and be in front of an audience,” she said, adding that this production has a lot of heart, has beautiful music and is an overall great story.
He was pulled in off the street
Jordan Van Scoik, 16, of Hoffman, who will be a junior this fall, plays the role of the bookseller. Van Scoik is also no stranger to the stage at the Andria Theatre. This is his seventh show at the theater in the last two years. His first show was “Aladdin Jr.” in 2021.
When asked how he decided to start acting, Van Scoik said, “Ann Hermes pulled me in off the street.”
He explained that Hermes, the former executive director of the theater, saw him outside skateboarding and approached him, asking him if he would like to do a production. He told her he would think about it. Later that same year, Hermes saw him at Art in the Park.
“She recognized and remembered me and asked again if I wanted to be in a show,” he said. “I thought it would be something for me to do after COVID so I got signed up. Now, it feels like a second home. The people are my family.”
ADVERTISEMENT
As for his character of the bookseller, Van Scoik said he is probably the only person who understands Belle and is a good friend of hers.
And just like Zwach, he said his favorite song is “Home.”
“Parker sings it so beautifully,” he said.
Van Scoik said he loves the Andria Theatre not only because of it being like a second home, he said it feels very comforting. And that the cast for this production is very outgoing and that they definitely feel like family.
“Family comes in all shapes and forms and it has been different with every cast,” he said. “But it’s like they just pull you in, you know.”
He believes people should see this production of “Beauty and the Beast” because it is a “very intense, but loving show,” and that he believes everyone will love it.
“It will give you that glow like when you were a child watching it,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cast of Beauty and the Beast Jr.
Primary Storytellers
Belle – Parker Zwach
Beast – Zach Frederiksen
Maurice – Dylan Katterhagen
Gaston – Blake Steussy
Lefou – Gavin Schmidt
Lumiere – Niklas Cook
Cogsworth – Elisa Mae Runge
Mrs. Potts – Leah Zenner
Babette – Emily Staples
Madam De La Grande Bouche – Roxanne Sweetwater
Chip – Lucy Bertram
Villager 1 – Evelyn Westerberg
Villager 2 – Brayden Zollner
Villager 3 – Allie Johnson
Villager 4 – Montana Hinnenkamp
Featured roles
Old Beggar Women/Enchantress – Taylor Dingwall
Narrator 1 – Kendall Elmer
Narrator 2 – Lexi Dummer
Narrator 3 – Addy Auran
Narrator 4 – Linnea Hoven
La Fille 1 – Savannah Auran
La Fille 2 – Lucy Gustafson
La Fille 3 – Lily Eken
La Fille 4 – Fiona Schmidt
Monsieur D’Arque – Adeline Hunter
Bookseller – Jordan Van Scoik
Baker – Jonas Larson
Shepard – Brayden Zollner
Milkmaid – Aribelle Justison
Aristocratic Lady – Zoe Swor
Lady with Cane – Finley Paulson
Lady with Baby – Ella Vanderheiden
Sausage Lady – Ronni Popp
Candle Seller – Olivia Zollner
Fishmonger – Brady Haabala
Egg Seller/Butcher – Jonus Larson
Hat Seller – Claire Eken
Servants/Villagers/Mob/Ensemble (May be used in various dance numbers)
Brooklyn Bohl, Harper Ellingson, Elena Heinen, Samara Price, Kate Rauk, Juniper Weiser, Taylor Dingwall, Kendall Elmer, Lexi Dummer. Addy Auran, Linnea Hoven, Evelyn Westerberg, Allie Johnson, Montana Hinnenkamp, Jordan Van Scoik, Jonas Larson, Brayden Zollner, Aribelle Justison, Zoe Swor, Finley Paulson, Ella Vanderheiden, Ronni Popp, Olivia Zollner, Brady Haabala and Claire Eken
Crew of Beauty and the Beast Jr.
Director – David Christman
Assistant director – Holly Wallerich
Music director – Racheal Capistrant
Choreographer – Katherine Owens
Costumer – Danielle Janke
Set construction – Greg Bohl
Set design – Donna Magnuson/Greg Bohl
Lighting design and operation – Maryn Cabinaw
Sound design and operation – Greg Rather
Stage manager – Myah Hartman
Hair/Makeup – AnaLea Sheets
Props mistress – Hilary Ninman
Musical tracks and projections – Holly Wallerich
Video – Noah Larson
Tickets to the Andria Theatre
WHAT: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
WHEN: Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 through Aug. 12 with all shows starting at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Andria Theatre, 618 Broadway St., Alexandria
TICKETS: Go to www.andriatheatre.org or call the box office at 320-762-8300.
ADVERTISEMENT