Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'

ALEXANDRIA — Andria Theatre Artistic Director David Christman loves stories with a rich history, tales that are handed down from generation after generation and folklore that stands the test of time. He says the upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is no different.

Christman, who is directing this Student Theatre Project, said the original story of “Beauty and the Beast” was written by Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve. It was originally published in 1740 and was more than 100 pages long.

David Christman

The show will open at the Andria Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“In the original novella length tale, the back-story of both Belle and the Beast is given,” said Christman in his director’s notes. “The Beast was a young prince who lost his father, and whose mother had to wage war to defend his kingdom. The queen left him in care of an evil fairy, who tried to seduce him when he became an adult. When he refused, she transformed him into a beast.”

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

From flatware to the ‘Belle’ of the ball

Parker Zwach, 18, of Alexandria is no stranger to the production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Her very first show at the Andria Theatre was in 2014 at the age of 9. She played a spoon in “Beauty and the Beast.”

“My mom signed me up for it, but I really didn’t want to do it because I was so nervous,” said the 2023 Alexandria Area High School graduate.

That first play, however, was all it took for Zwach, the daughter of Jim and Emily Zwach, to discover her love and passion for acting and being on stage. She said it has been such a fun experience and that she has made so many friends and memories. Plus, she added, it is always so fun to see something cast members have worked so hard on, pay off when the show hits the stage.

In this production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” Zwach stars as Belle, one of the leading roles. This will be her 22nd play at this theater – and it will more than likely be her last. Zwach will be attending New York University this fall, studying, you guessed it, acting.

“I will be part of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York ,” she said.

Parker Zwach of Alexandria stars as Belle in the upcoming production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr." at the Andria Theatre. She and the rest of the cast have been rehearsing all week for the show, which opens on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the downtown Alexandria theater. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Zwach will miss the Andria Theatre, specifically being part of the Student Theatre Project shows and those shows’ director David Christman, she said. She knows she is leaving behind so many people, who are like family to her, she said, but she is looking forward to college and one day, possibly being in a production on Broadway.

Zwach said she has plans to come back to the Andria Theatre and hopefully help out with choreography. She might do another show, she said, but she wasn’t sure.

Zwach described her character of Belle as someone who is witty, intelligent and incredibly kind through everything. She will never start a fight, she said.

Her favorite song in the show is “Home,” a song she sings.

“It’s very pretty and not in the original movie,” she said.

As for her cast members, Zwach said they are energetic, excited and just overall a fun, bubbly group of actors.

“They are just itching to do the show and be in front of an audience,” she said, adding that this production has a lot of heart, has beautiful music and is an overall great story.

He was pulled in off the street

Jordan Van Scoik, 16, of Hoffman, who will be a junior this fall, plays the role of the bookseller. Van Scoik is also no stranger to the stage at the Andria Theatre. This is his seventh show at the theater in the last two years. His first show was “Aladdin Jr.” in 2021.

When asked how he decided to start acting, Van Scoik said, “Ann Hermes pulled me in off the street.”

He explained that Hermes, the former executive director of the theater, saw him outside skateboarding and approached him, asking him if he would like to do a production. He told her he would think about it. Later that same year, Hermes saw him at Art in the Park.

“She recognized and remembered me and asked again if I wanted to be in a show,” he said. “I thought it would be something for me to do after COVID so I got signed up. Now, it feels like a second home. The people are my family.”

Jordan Van Scoik of Hoffman, who plays the role of the bookseller in the Andria Theatre's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr." rehearses for his role on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

As for his character of the bookseller, Van Scoik said he is probably the only person who understands Belle and is a good friend of hers.

And just like Zwach, he said his favorite song is “Home.”

“Parker sings it so beautifully,” he said.

Van Scoik said he loves the Andria Theatre not only because of it being like a second home, he said it feels very comforting. And that the cast for this production is very outgoing and that they definitely feel like family.

“Family comes in all shapes and forms and it has been different with every cast,” he said. “But it’s like they just pull you in, you know.”

He believes people should see this production of “Beauty and the Beast” because it is a “very intense, but loving show,” and that he believes everyone will love it.

“It will give you that glow like when you were a child watching it,” he said.

The cast of the upcoming production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr." rehearsed on Tuesday, July 25. The show opens at the Andria Theatre in Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Cast of Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Primary Storytellers

Belle – Parker Zwach

Beast – Zach Frederiksen

Maurice – Dylan Katterhagen

Gaston – Blake Steussy

Lefou – Gavin Schmidt

Lumiere – Niklas Cook

Cogsworth – Elisa Mae Runge

Mrs. Potts – Leah Zenner

Babette – Emily Staples

Madam De La Grande Bouche – Roxanne Sweetwater

Chip – Lucy Bertram

Villager 1 – Evelyn Westerberg

Villager 2 – Brayden Zollner

Villager 3 – Allie Johnson

Villager 4 – Montana Hinnenkamp

Featured roles

Old Beggar Women/Enchantress – Taylor Dingwall

Narrator 1 – Kendall Elmer

Narrator 2 – Lexi Dummer

Narrator 3 – Addy Auran

Narrator 4 – Linnea Hoven

La Fille 1 – Savannah Auran

La Fille 2 – Lucy Gustafson

La Fille 3 – Lily Eken

La Fille 4 – Fiona Schmidt

Monsieur D’Arque – Adeline Hunter

Bookseller – Jordan Van Scoik

Baker – Jonas Larson

Shepard – Brayden Zollner

Milkmaid – Aribelle Justison

Aristocratic Lady – Zoe Swor

Lady with Cane – Finley Paulson

Lady with Baby – Ella Vanderheiden

Sausage Lady – Ronni Popp

Candle Seller – Olivia Zollner

Fishmonger – Brady Haabala

Egg Seller/Butcher – Jonus Larson

Hat Seller – Claire Eken

Servants/Villagers/Mob/Ensemble (May be used in various dance numbers)

Brooklyn Bohl, Harper Ellingson, Elena Heinen, Samara Price, Kate Rauk, Juniper Weiser, Taylor Dingwall, Kendall Elmer, Lexi Dummer. Addy Auran, Linnea Hoven, Evelyn Westerberg, Allie Johnson, Montana Hinnenkamp, Jordan Van Scoik, Jonas Larson, Brayden Zollner, Aribelle Justison, Zoe Swor, Finley Paulson, Ella Vanderheiden, Ronni Popp, Olivia Zollner, Brady Haabala and Claire Eken

On Tuesday, July 25, the cast of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," including Fiona Schmidt, Lily Eken, Blake Steussy, Lucy Gustafson and Savannah Auran, rehearse at the Andria Theatre in Alexandria. The show opens Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Crew of Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Director – David Christman

Assistant director – Holly Wallerich

Music director – Racheal Capistrant

Choreographer – Katherine Owens

Costumer – Danielle Janke

Set construction – Greg Bohl

Set design – Donna Magnuson/Greg Bohl

Lighting design and operation – Maryn Cabinaw

Sound design and operation – Greg Rather

Stage manager – Myah Hartman

Hair/Makeup – AnaLea Sheets

Props mistress – Hilary Ninman

Musical tracks and projections – Holly Wallerich

Video – Noah Larson

Tickets to the Andria Theatre

WHAT: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

WHEN: Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 through Aug. 12 with all shows starting at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Andria Theatre, 618 Broadway St., Alexandria

TICKETS: Go to www.andriatheatre.org or call the box office at 320-762-8300.