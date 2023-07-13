Andria Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

ALEXANDRIA — The Andria Theatre recently announced its 2023-2024 season, which includes four main-stage productions, three Student Theatre Projects and a new opportunity for senior actors.

Because of some major remodeling this fall at the downtown Alexandria theater, shows won’t begin until December. Stay tuned for more information about the remodeling project.

Here are the four main-stage productions:

“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” – Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 and Dec. 14 through Dec. 17.

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus, begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

“Big: The Musical” – Feb. 1 through Feb 4 and Feb. 8 through Feb. 11.

The story of 12-year-old Josh, who is totally sick of being a kid. Josh encounters a very strange “Zoltar” machine that claims to grant wishes. Since he’s got nothing to lose, Josh wishes to be “BIG”. When he awakes the next morning, he finds himself in the body of a 25-year-old man.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” – March 7 through March 10 and March 14 through March 17.

In this powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history, a gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time. Anne's voice shines through: "When I write, I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I've never met. I want to go on living even after my death!" An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence – their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief.

“9 to 5: The Musical” – April 25 through April 28 and May 2 through May 5.

Three women – an overworked office manager, a jilted wife and an objectified secretary – conspire to dispose of their smarmy boss and begin making woman-friendly changes in the workplace. This is based on the 1980 hit movie.

Something new for seniors

Christine Reilly, Andria Theatre’s executive director, said that the Andria is introducing something new for next year – Seniors on Stage. Two plays have been selected that are written specifically for senior actors, “Whatever Happened to Warren” and “Cream Corn Queen.” Both shows are one act plays and the show length is between 45 and 60 minutes each.

Auditions will be held for those ages 60 and older.

The first show, “Whatever Happened to Warren,” will take place on Feb. 14 and 15. The second show, “Cream Corn Queen,” is scheduled for March 20 and 21.

“We are excited to offer a new opportunity for seniors,” said Reilly. “These plays are fun, lighthearted stories and enjoyable for all.”

Student Theatre Projects

The Student Theatre Projects offer education-oriented programming for students ages 8 to 18. Students experience all aspects of putting together a full-scale production.

The 2024 Student Theatre Project shows are as follows:



Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” – June 19 through June 22 and June 26 through June 29. This production will be for students entering grades 6 through 8.

– June 19 through June 22 and June 26 through June 29. This production will be for students entering grades 6 through 8. Disney’s “101 Dalmatians Kids” – July 17 through July 19. There will be two casts of this production to offer more opportunities for students ages 8 to 11.

– July 17 through July 19. There will be two casts of this production to offer more opportunities for students ages 8 to 11. Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” – July 31 through Aug. 3 and Aug. 7 through Aug. 10. This production is for students entering grades 9 through 12.

Reilly said that the Andria Theatre is a community theater with a mission to build community by igniting interest and participation in and through the performing arts.

For more information about any of the shows, how to become involved in the theater or purchasing tickets, visit andriatheatre.org or call the box office at 320-762-8300.

Season tickets are on sale now . Tickets to individual performances will go on sale Aug. 15. All tickets may be purchased online or by calling the box office.