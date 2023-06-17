Alexandria's Theatre L'Homme Dieu announces its summer season

ALEXANDRIA — Theatre L’Homme has announced its summer season, centered around the theme, "A season to celebrate the cultural tapestry of our community."

The productions include a feel-good musical, a comedy-drama, a Broadway musical, romance and more.

This is the 63rd summer season of programming, according to Nicole Mulder, the executive and artistic director at TLHD. From June through August, TLHD will present a diverse lineup of productions that showcases a wide range of styles and voices.

"We are thrilled to bring this eclectic lineup of shows that celebrates the diversity of our community," Mulder said. "We aim to offer a platform for artists of all backgrounds to share their stories, and to create an inclusive and welcoming space for audiences to come together and experience the magic of live performances."

The lineup

"The Church Basement Ladies: Plowin' Thru" by Greta Grosch and Christiana Clark will be performed June 27 through July 1, 2023. The hilarious and heartwarming musical is set in a rural Minnesota church basement in 1964, and follows the lives of four women as they tackle everything from the church's upcoming centennial celebration to a particularly tricky hotdish recipe. The show is sponsored by American Solutions for Business and Arabella Manor.

"Dancing Lessons" by Mark St. Germain will be performed July 11 through July 15. The tender and witty comedy-drama follows a Broadway dancer, injured in a recent accident, who seeks the help of a scientist to teach him how to dance again, but finds that the lessons he learns extend far beyond the dance floor.

"Love Letters," by A.R. Gurney starring Don Shelby and Nancy Nelson, will be performed July 18 through July 21.TLHD partnered with Chanhassen Dinner Theatre to bring this show to the lakes area. This Pulitzer Prize-nominated play explores the lifelong friendship and romance of two people through the letters they write to each other over the course of 50 years. This show is sponsored by Gathered Oaks.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" by Douglas McGrath will be performed Aug. 1 through Aug. 13. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical follows the life and career of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, featuring some of her greatest hits such as "I Feel The Earth Move" and "You've Got A Friend." TLHD is proud to produce the Regional Premiere of this show, after an amazing six-year run on Broadway. The show is sponsored by Aagard and Lind Family Funeral and Cremation Services.

Other events

In addition to the four productions, TLHD will be hosting a variety of other special events throughout the summer, said Mulder.

Concerts are as follows:



Friday, June 16 – Women on the Moon

Wednesday, July 5 – Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8 – Remembering Bobby Vee

Special events are as follows:

Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23 – One Act Festival encore performance featuring Minnetonka Theatre in “Honk and Holler!”

Thursday, Aug. 17 – TLHD Summer Soiree

“We can't wait to welcome audiences back to Theatre L'Homme Dieu this summer to experience the incredible productions and events we have planned,” said Mulder. “It's going to be another season to remember!”

Tickets for productions and events at TLHD range from $20 to $49. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances are at 1:30 p.m. Season sponsors are Bremer Bank, J.A. Wedum Foundation and Explore Alexandria. Ticket and season passes for all productions and events are available.

For more information about TLHD and all the different events, visit www.tlhd.org.