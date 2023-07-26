Alexandria to get Lewis and Clark performance

ALEXANDRIA — Paulette Friday, local storyteller and writer, was recently awarded a Legacy grant from the Lake Region Arts Council to provide a story and music ensemble performance commemorating the Lewis and Clark Great Expedition.

Friday’s story and song productions depict a spectrum of emotion and fact surrounding important events in our country’s history.

“The stories I write are based on historical facts, and they are paired with music legitimate to the era," she said. "This combination of story and song provides an entertaining as well as an educational arts experience.”

Over the past nine years Friday has written and produced five history-based song and story performances using such events and eras as the Civil War, The Great Depression, Women’s Suffrage, 19th Century Immigration, and Prairie Pioneering. Three of these past projects were awarded Legacy grants.

The cast of this new show includes musicians and storytellers from and near Alexandria: David Bengtson, Greg Donahue, Paulette Friday, Chuck Grussing, Patty Kakac, Terry Kennedy, Todd Nelson, Anne O’Flynn, Sara Robinson, and Leah Zenner.

Public performances are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center and Sunday, Sept. 24 at Roosevelt Hall in Barrett. In addition, Discovery Middle School seventh graders will receive a performance in September.