Alexandria Area High School graduate to perform Saturday at Big Ole Park

Alexandria Area High School graduate Marcus Decker will perform at the June 10 Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Decker trained for a few years at the Transition Center in Alexandria then attended MState in Fergus Falls. He taught myself to play piano, learned to read music and then became a piano student of Annette Helder, an accredited piano teacher with the MN Music Teachers Association.

Mentored by a professor at Concordia College in Fargo, Decker plays music for Grace Lutheran church in Brandon and volunteers once a month at Bethany on the Lake providing music entertainment for the residents. He has also played for the Jingle Bells telethon.

The Saturday Art Market is located next to the Farmers Market on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria every Saturday. Visitors will be able to visit with local artists and shop their offerings. Coffee and food items are available nearby, and there will be live music every weekend.

New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 pm through Sept. 2.