Alexandra-based Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra seeks new musicians

ALEXANDRIA — The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra is inviting musicians to audition for several open spots on the Alexandria-based orchestra.

It is looking for bassoonists, trumpeters, trombonists, percussionists, and all string players, and says it especially seeks musicians "with an unwavering passion for their instrument and an ardent desire to contribute to the rich musical legacy of the region."

Auditions occur once each season. The orchestra is entering its 15th season. Its 60 members are all volunteers.

Aspiring musicians are also encouraged to audition for sections that might be full now, as they may be considered for placement on the orchestra's substitute list and have the chance to perform.

CLSO musicians commit to the following schedule: weekly rehearsals in Alexandria on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m., four symphony orchestra concerts December through May, a symphony performance at its annual fall Bella Notte Gala fundraiser, and an optional juried chamber concert in June.

The auditions are open to all musicians age 16 and up in central Minnesota. They will take place on two Tuesdays, Aug. 15 and 22, in Alexandria.

To schedule an audition, contact Maestro Brad Lambrecht at 320-815-5168 by Tuesday, Aug. 15.

A comprehensive outline of the audition process, along with any specific requirements, is available.

More information about the orchestra is at www.centrallakessymphony.org.