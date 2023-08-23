Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Adam Hammer to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

Hammer will perform Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

7F6B218C442F4E3395EA4D36FCAD778F.jpg
Adam Hammer will perform at the Aug. 26 Saturday Art Market in Alexandria. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:43 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Singer/songwriter Adam Hammer will perform at the Saturday Art Market stage at Big Ole Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Hammer’s blend of original folk, alternative, blues and rock with a dash of alt-country may conjure Tom Waits, The Lumineers, Jim Croce, or Bob Dylan. He plays at various festivals and events across Minnesota.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for sale. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

By Echo Press staff report
