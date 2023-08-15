Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Cimarron to perform at the Aug. 17 courthouse concert in Alexandria

Group says it's a tribute to 70s AM radio.

14 Cimmaron Aug 17.jpg
Cimmaron
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:29 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Local country rock band Cimarron will perform at the Thursday, Aug. 17 Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, starting at 7 p.m.

Cimarron will perform their renditions of music of the Eagles, Crosby Stills and Nash, Dan Fogelberg, Simon and Garfunkel and many other groups from that era.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Jameson Rodgers.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Douglas County Fair to take place Aug. 16 through Aug. 19.
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
BASH1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Blackduck's Backwoods Bash promises family fun on Aug. 19
3d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Parker, Special to the Pioneer
Todd and Tina.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Jellyfish Chicken' singers to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
5d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Township Government
News
Cattleman sues Millerville Township over road ordinance, meeting law
1h ago
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
14 Cimmaron Aug 17.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Cimarron to perform at the Aug. 17 courthouse concert in Alexandria
56m ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Children waiting to enter their 4H projects in the fair
Local
Douglas County Fair gears up for 4-day run
1h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
BlockProcession5.jpg
Community
Church of St. Mary's takes part in traditional Catholic procession
2h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff