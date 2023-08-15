Cimarron to perform at the Aug. 17 courthouse concert in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Local country rock band Cimarron will perform at the Thursday, Aug. 17 Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, starting at 7 p.m.

Cimarron will perform their renditions of music of the Eagles, Crosby Stills and Nash, Dan Fogelberg, Simon and Garfunkel and many other groups from that era.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.