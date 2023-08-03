29th annual Festival of the Lakes starts Aug. 9
The four-part concert series will take place at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA — The opening night of the 29th annual Festival of the Lakes concert series has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 9. Directed by Nathan Doege, the festival includes four nights of exceptional chamber music performed in an intimate setting. The series is presented by the Lakes Chamber Music Society.
The concerts will take place at 7 p.m. each night at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria, 1655 18th Avenue East.
The season will open with the virtuosic Cello Sonata #1 by Camille Saint-Saëns, followed by Richard Strauss’ lush and lyrical Violin Sonata. The exquisite Piano Quartet in G minor of Wolfgang Mozart (always an audience favorite) concludes the program.
The second concert is set for Sunday, Aug. 13. This concert will explore English music composed between the World Wars (1918-1939). It starts with the sumptuous Viola Sonata of Rebecca Clarke. Ralph Vaughan Williams will be represented by his Six Studies in English Folksong and The Lark Ascending, in its original version for violin and piano. William Walton’s Piano Quartet will bring the concert to an exuberant finish.
The third concert, which takes place Wednesday, Aug. 16, features three divergent works from the Romantic Era. Franz Schubert’s hugely popular “Arpeggione Sonata” opens the program, followed by Edvard Grieg’s folk-infused Violin Sonata #2. Felix Mendelssohn’s emotionally-wracked F minor String Quartet brings the program to an impassioned conclusion.
The series will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 20, with a varied program for winds and strings. It begins with Louise Farrenc’s Sextet for Winds and Piano, followed by a charming Duetto for cello and contrabass by Gioacchino Rossini. Next up is Bohuslav Nartinu’s seldom- performed and strikingly original Piano Quartet. The program concludes by bringing the winds and strings together for Ludwig Spohr’s Grand Nonetto.
For more information about the concerts and to purchase tickets, visit the Festival of the Lakes website at https://alexfestival.org/ .
Here is a the list of performers:
- Patrick Tsuji, flute
- Kelley Tracz, oboe
- Jennifer Gerth, clarinet
- J. Christopher Marshall, bassoon
- Jenna McBride-Harris, horn
- Stephanie Arado, violin
- Colin McGuire, violin
- Jill Olson Moser, violin
- Heidi Amundson, violin
- David Auerbach, viola
- Kirsten Whitson, cello
- Eric Graf, cello
- Sarah Lewis, cello
- Clint Sevcik, contrabass
- Gail Olszewski, piano
- Timothy Lovelace, piano
- Kate Bae, piano
Schedule of the Festival of the Lakes performances
Wednesday, Aug, 9
Camille Saint-Saëns: Sonata #1 in C minor for Cello and Piano, op. 32
Richard Strauss: Sonata for Violin and Piano in E-flat Major, op. 18
Intermission
Wolfgang Amadè Mozart: Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478
Stephanie Arado, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Kirsten Whitson, cello; Gail Olszewski, piano; and Timothy Lovelace, piano
Sunday, Aug. 13
English Music from Between the World Wars (1918-1939)
Rebecca Clarke: Sonata for Viola and Piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folksong
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Intermission
William Walton: Piano Quartet in D minor
Colin McGuire, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Eric Graf, cello; Timothy Lovelace, piano; and Gail Olszewski, piano
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Franz Schubert: Sonata for Arpeggione (cello) and Piano in A minor, D. 821
Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata #2 in G Major, op. 13
Intermission
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, op. 80
Colin McGuire, violin; Heidi Amundson, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Eric Graf, cello; and Gail Olszewski, piano
Sunday, Aug. 20
Jeanne-Louise Farrenc: Sextet in C minor, op. 40, for winds and piano
Gioachino Rossini: Duetto, for Cello and Contrabass
Bohuslav Martinů: Piano Quartet, H. 287
Intermission
Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonetto in F Major, op. 31
Patrick Tsuji, flute; Kelley Tracz, oboe; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; J. Christopher Marshall, bassoon; Jenna McBride-Harris, horn; Heidi Amundson, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello; Clint Sevcik, contrabass; and Kate Bae, piano
