29th annual Festival of the Lakes starts Aug. 9

ALEXANDRIA — The opening night of the 29th annual Festival of the Lakes concert series has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 9. Directed by Nathan Doege, the festival includes four nights of exceptional chamber music performed in an intimate setting. The series is presented by the Lakes Chamber Music Society.

The concerts will take place at 7 p.m. each night at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria, 1655 18th Avenue East.

The season will open with the virtuosic Cello Sonata #1 by Camille Saint-Saëns, followed by Richard Strauss’ lush and lyrical Violin Sonata. The exquisite Piano Quartet in G minor of Wolfgang Mozart (always an audience favorite) concludes the program.

David Auerbach

The second concert is set for Sunday, Aug. 13. This concert will explore English music composed between the World Wars (1918-1939). It starts with the sumptuous Viola Sonata of Rebecca Clarke. Ralph Vaughan Williams will be represented by his Six Studies in English Folksong and The Lark Ascending, in its original version for violin and piano. William Walton’s Piano Quartet will bring the concert to an exuberant finish.

The third concert, which takes place Wednesday, Aug. 16, features three divergent works from the Romantic Era. Franz Schubert’s hugely popular “Arpeggione Sonata” opens the program, followed by Edvard Grieg’s folk-infused Violin Sonata #2. Felix Mendelssohn’s emotionally-wracked F minor String Quartet brings the program to an impassioned conclusion.

Eric Graf

The series will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 20, with a varied program for winds and strings. It begins with Louise Farrenc’s Sextet for Winds and Piano, followed by a charming Duetto for cello and contrabass by Gioacchino Rossini. Next up is Bohuslav Nartinu’s seldom- performed and strikingly original Piano Quartet. The program concludes by bringing the winds and strings together for Ludwig Spohr’s Grand Nonetto.

For more information about the concerts and to purchase tickets, visit the Festival of the Lakes website at https://alexfestival.org/ .

Gail Olszewski

Here is a the list of performers:



Patrick Tsuji, flute

Kelley Tracz, oboe

Jennifer Gerth, clarinet

J. Christopher Marshall, bassoon

Jenna McBride-Harris, horn

Stephanie Arado, violin

Colin McGuire, violin

Jill Olson Moser, violin

Heidi Amundson, violin

David Auerbach, viola

Kirsten Whitson, cello

Eric Graf, cello

Sarah Lewis, cello

Clint Sevcik, contrabass

Gail Olszewski, piano

Timothy Lovelace, piano

Kate Bae, piano

Heidi Amundson

Schedule of the Festival of the Lakes performances

Wednesday, Aug, 9

Camille Saint-Saëns: Sonata #1 in C minor for Cello and Piano, op. 32

Richard Strauss: Sonata for Violin and Piano in E-flat Major, op. 18

Intermission

Wolfgang Amadè Mozart: Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478

Stephanie Arado, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Kirsten Whitson, cello; Gail Olszewski, piano; and Timothy Lovelace, piano

J. Christopher Marshall

Sunday, Aug. 13

English Music from Between the World Wars (1918-1939)

Rebecca Clarke: Sonata for Viola and Piano

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folksong

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Intermission

William Walton: Piano Quartet in D minor

Colin McGuire, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Eric Graf, cello; Timothy Lovelace, piano; and Gail Olszewski, piano

Jenna McBride-Harris

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Franz Schubert: Sonata for Arpeggione (cello) and Piano in A minor, D. 821

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata #2 in G Major, op. 13

Intermission

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, op. 80

Colin McGuire, violin; Heidi Amundson, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Eric Graf, cello; and Gail Olszewski, piano

Jennifer Gerth

Sunday, Aug. 20

Jeanne-Louise Farrenc: Sextet in C minor, op. 40, for winds and piano

Gioachino Rossini: Duetto, for Cello and Contrabass

Bohuslav Martinů: Piano Quartet, H. 287

Intermission

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonetto in F Major, op. 31

Patrick Tsuji, flute; Kelley Tracz, oboe; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; J. Christopher Marshall, bassoon; Jenna McBride-Harris, horn; Heidi Amundson, violin; David Auerbach, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello; Clint Sevcik, contrabass; and Kate Bae, piano

Kate Bae

Kelly Tracz

Kirsten Whitson

Patrick Tsuji

Sarah Lewis

Stephanie Arado