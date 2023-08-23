Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area seniors recognized for their contributions

9 area seniors were recognized with the Outstanding Senior award during the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria.

Outstanding Senior award recipients
Nine seniors from Douglas County were honored with the Outstanding Senior award during a ceremony at the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on August 16, 2023. Pictured are, from left, Les Tweeter, Helen Johnsrud, Sandy Bessingpas, Shirley Ross, Alyce Kartes, Dick Welder, Cathy Johnson, Dick Anderson and Sue Anderson.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Today at 4:00 PM
