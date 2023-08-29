Alexandria's Senior College lectures to feature Little Golden Books, alcohol, and U.S. foreign policy

ALEXANDRIA — This fall's Senior College topics include a wide range of topics such as Queen Elizabeth, Little Golden Books, death and disaster in national parks, and the latest soil research.

The fall season begins Tuesday, Sept. 12, and continues through Thursday, Oct. 19. All lectures will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:15-5:15 pm. Designed for adults age 50 and up, the program welcomes adults of all ages. It offers college-level learning without tests or grades, and covers various topics in history, political science and economics, science, literature, philosophy, art, and current affairs.

This year's lineup of lectures:



Still Caring: The History of Alexandria Technical and Community College, with Doug Tatge of Alexandria Technical and Community College. This lecture explores how ATCC became the nation's fifth-best two-year college.

The Power of Building an Inclusive Community with Keith Turner and Carl Crawford of Higher Education Services. A look at the many ways bias and stereotypes impact relationships.

Telling Stories with author Louis Johnston of the College of St. John’s/College of St. Benedict, will shed light on how the stories we hear shape our lives and our world.

There Has Always Been Drinking in America: Alcohol, History, Culture, and What it All Means for Prevention with Rodney Wambeam of the University of Wyoming. This Zoom session will explore America’s cultural relationship to alcohol, from the thirteen colonies and prohibition to today’s music and movies.

"What Ifs" from the 1980s with Ken Jones, College of St. Benedict/St. John's University. What if the Cold War had gone a different way? What if the globe had reached an agreement on global warming in the 1980s? This class considers how one or two people, making different choices, would have changed the world as we know it.

Crime of the Century with Lacey Fontaine of the Charles Lindbergh Museum looks at the notorious and fatal kidnapping of aviator Charles Lindbergh's baby.

It Happened in a National Park with Arlin Nikolas of M-State. A look at death and disaster in America's national parks.

A Lifetime of Memories: Little Golden Books with Ellen Radel of Southwest Minnesota State University. Why reading to young children matters, and what there is to know about the physical, aesthetic and intellectual dimensions of Little Golden Books and other children's books.

The Increasingly Complex Global Challenges Facing US Foreign Policy with Tom Hanson, diplomat-in-residence, University of Minnesota-Duluth. This lecture will discuss the Ukraine crisis, potential instability in Russia, rising tensions in US-China relations, and other aspects of U.S. foreign policy.

Runes and Runic Inscriptions with Loraine Jensen, of the American Association for Runic Studies, will explore what runes are and what runic writing says about Scandinavian ancestry.

The Ground Beneath our Feet: Life in the Soil with Miriam Gieske of the University of Minnesota Morris. One tablespoon of soil contains more than 40 billion microscopic living things, which recycle nutrients that feed plants, stabilize Earth’s climate, and even produce medicines. Gieske will talk about latest soil research.

Queen Elizabeth II and the End of Britain's Empire with Jacqueline R. deVries of Augsburg University. The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflection on Britain’s many transitions during her reign, and this lecture will focus on arguably the greatest change: the disintegration of Britain’s empire.

Admission for the lecture series is by season membership only, which costs $125. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 320-762-4510 or 888-234-1313, or visit alextech.edu/SeniorCollege .

The lecture schedule could change prior to Sept. 12.