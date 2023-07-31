Alexandria women's event to raise money to build a widow's house

ALEXANDRIA — Bread to the Nations will host its 2nd annual Women for Women event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Alexandria Covenant Church.

Women are invited to attend the Women for Women breakfast, a fund-raising event to help build a home for a widow in the Dominican Republic and to repair a house for another widow.

The widows are affiliated with a church in the Dominican Republic that serves Haitians who fled Haiti in recent years, said Bread to the Nations Director Tammy Hagstrom, who will speak at the Women to Women event.

One of the group's main initiatives is building homes, she said. Their goal is to raise $10,000 to help the two women, who don't have family nearby to help them.

"I’m taking a team of women from the Alex area to this community the end of October," Hagstrom said. "We are going to join the women from the church to help with the building projects and to spend time encouraging them and building relationships."

Founded in 2012, Bread to the Nations relies on local people to lead all activities, which include home building, education, clean water and Audio Bible distribution, Hagstrom said. Hagstrom leads the ministry on the U.S. side and travels several times each year to meet with and encourage the leaders.

"Come ready to be challenged and inspired to make a difference for Jesus," the organization said.

Free breakfast will be provided. Register through Eventbrite or call 320-815-5348.

