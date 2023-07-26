Alexandria man's book was inspired by his granddaughter

ALEXANDRIA — Jewett Benson first got the idea to write a book when he was reading to his then-2-year-old granddaughter, Eve.

"When she was a little girl she was very verbal," Benson said. "She loved the alphabet, loved alphabet books, and I must have read 'A is for ant, B is for bear' many, many times.

"I started thinking, 'Maybe we could (use) some more interesting words," he said.

Now, 18 years later, Benson and his wife, Barbara, have published "A is for Aeronaut: Eve's Alphabetical Quest," which they wrote together and which Jewett — who taught art for more than 30 years in Alexandria — illustrated.

"A is for Aeronaut" by Jewett and Barbara Benson was published in June. Contributed photo

One important aspect of the book can be found in its dedication.

"Eve is autistic, and we dedicated part of the book to all the teachers that helped her on her journey," Benson said.

Using words like bathysphere, hyperbole, quandary and tintinnabulation, the book uses illustrations of Eve to help depict the definitions.

The Bensons decided on which words to use first.

"Once I arrived at some words, I started trying to put them together in little couplets," Jewett said. "That took many, many different variations. We began changing the words, changing as we went along, and changing and changing and changing."

Also included along with the illustrations and couplets are the definitions of the words themselves.

"People would say, 'Are those made-up words?' So then we decided for the sake of the adults, we might put the definitions in," Benson said.

The definitions are printed in semi-cursive.

"That's like a secret language," Benson said. "Kids can't read cursive anymore."

When the words were chosen, Benson began doing the illustrations, doing hundreds of drawings overall.

"(I gained) a greater appreciation for illustrators, about how to keep the same character going over and over again," he said.

Benson said his illustration process began with deciding which features would carry over from picture to picture.

"You try to figure out what are those characteristics, and for a thing like this when you have to repeat this character 26 times, what are the characteristics you're going to repeat," he said. "For her, it was the red shoes and the little pants that she would wear. The pigtails, which she would wear a lot."

Benson ended up creating the final draft using an iPad.

"That technology is quite wonderful, particularly when you're trying to keep the same character going, so you can use the same face," he said. "I was happy that I learned as much as I learned about the iPad. It was really transformative."

In addition to writing and illustrating the book, the Bensons also had to learn about the publishing industry.

"People think about a book, that the publisher is going to come and take care of business," Jewett said. "They get an awful lot of manuscripts, and they have readers, certainly, but sometimes you have a little better luck if you can find an agent. Agents are also pretty picky about who they're picking up, especially when you're new. It's kind of a catch-22."

The Bensons ended up self-publishing, with the book being released in June of this year.

"We've had a lot of fun with the book," Jewett said. "The reaction has been good. It's a kids book, but it's also a kind of adult book, too. It's been an interesting journey."

The Bensons have been to the Alexandria Art Market twice, where they have sold one-third of the 150 books they ordered.

"I asked Evie just a little while ago about it, and she's 20 now," Jewett said. "She said, 'Well, we don't want to sell too many of these because I don't want to have to go out and start signing autographs.'"

Benson said he has thought about doing another book, and that it would probably be easier to do than the first because he knows so much more about the process.

"It's been good for me, because it pushes me into directions that I wouldn't normally have gone," he said.

Books will be available for purchase at the Saturday Art Market in Big Ole Park through the end of August, or by contacting Jewett Benson at jewettbenson@mac.com.