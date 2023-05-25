Alexandria elementary students shine at spelling bee

ALEXANDRIA — The following students in Grades 2-5 out-spelled their classmates during a spelling bee at elementary schools in the Alexandria school district. The following students earned champion and runner-up honors.
Lincoln Grade 2 Champion Quinn Stumvoll correctly spelled knife and creek. Runner-up was Jocelyn Mock.
Grade 3 Champion Addy Loosbrock correctly spelled beyond and respond. Runner-up was Khiem Nguyen.
Grade 4 Champion Adeline Miller correctly spelled sardine and orientation. Runner-up was Ainsley Nelson.
Grade 5 Champion Harvey Peterson correctly spelled indie and scarf. Runner-up was Eddie Amundson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woodland Grade 2 Champion Liam Grey correctly spelled service and poison. Runner-up was Maddie Foshaug-Hagel.
Grade 3 Champion Ruby Kirkpatrick correctly spelled scrawny and telescope. Runner-up was Heather Hawkinson.
Grade 4 Champion Adriana Basile correctly spelled college and cousin. Runner-up was Rogan Kosters.
Grade 5 Champion Jack Albert correctly spelled syllable and antonym. Runner-up was Archer Swaggert.
Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Grade 2 Champion Finley Schmidt of Carlos correctly spelled matching and studied. Runner-up was Victoria Rieber of Garfield.
Grade 3 Champion Kendall Thiery of Garfield correctly spelled forty and kitchen. Runner-up was Edwin Heyn of Carlos.
Grade 4 Champion Annie Scott of Garfield correctly spelled clumsiness and popular. Runner-up was Coleton McGregor of Garfield.
Grade 5 Champion Aasta Richards of Garfield correctly spelled kernel and coarse. Runner-up was Maggie Steidl of Carlos.
ADVERTISEMENT
Voyager Grade 2 Champion Jack Carpenter correctly spelled alas and salad. Runner-up was Grayson Safe.
Grade 3 Champion Hallie Englblom correctly spelled indie and dire. Runner-up was Mehmet Unver.
Grade 4 Champion Sydnee Ehlert correctly spelled adorned and telescope. Runner-up was Ledger Volker.
Grade 5 Champion PJ Vanderheiden correctly spelled ransacked and trodden. Runner-up was Joni Vanderheiden.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.