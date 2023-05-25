Alexandria elementary students shine at spelling bee

ALEXANDRIA — The following students in Grades 2-5 out-spelled their classmates during a spelling bee at elementary schools in the Alexandria school district. The following students earned champion and runner-up honors.

Lincoln

Grade 2

Champion Quinn Stumvoll correctly spelled knife and creek. Runner-up was Jocelyn Mock.

Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 2; left, champion Quinn Stumvoll and right, runner-up Jocelyn Mock. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 3

Champion Addy Loosbrock correctly spelled beyond and respond. Runner-up was Khiem Nguyen.

Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 3; left, champion Addy Loosbrock, and right, runner-up Khiem Nguyen. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 4

Champion Adeline Miller correctly spelled sardine and orientation. Runner-up was Ainsley Nelson.

Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 4; at left, runner-up Ainsley Nelson, and right, champion Adeline Miller. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 5

Champion Harvey Peterson correctly spelled indie and scarf. Runner-up was Eddie Amundson.

From left, runner-up Eddie Amundson and champion Harvey Peterson. They were top fifth-grade spellers at Lincoln Elementary School. (Contributed)<br/><br/>

Woodland

Grade 2

Champion Liam Grey correctly spelled service and poison. Runner-up was Maddie Foshaug-Hagel.

Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 2; left, runner-up Maddie Foshaug-Hagel, and right, champion Liam Gey. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 3

Champion Ruby Kirkpatrick correctly spelled scrawny and telescope. Runner-up was Heather Hawkinson.

Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 3; left, runner-up Heather Hawkinson, and right, champion Ruby Kirkpatrick. (Contributed)

Grade 4

Champion Adriana Basile correctly spelled college and cousin. Runner-up was Rogan Kosters.

Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 4; left, Rogan Kosters, runner-up, and, right, champion Adriana Basile. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 5

Champion Jack Albert correctly spelled syllable and antonym. Runner-up was Archer Swaggert.

Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 5; left, runner-up Archer Swaggert, and right, champion Jack Albert. (Contributed)<br/><br/>

Garfield-Miltona-Carlos

Grade 2

Champion Finley Schmidt of Carlos correctly spelled matching and studied. Runner-up was Victoria Rieber of Garfield.

Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Spelling Bee Grade 2; left, runner-up Victoria Rieber of Garfield, and right, champion Finley Schmidt of Carlos. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 3

Champion Kendall Thiery of Garfield correctly spelled forty and kitchen. Runner-up was Edwin Heyn of Carlos.

Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Spelling Bee Grade 3; left, champion Kendall Thiery of Garfield, and right, runner-up Edwin Heyn of Carlos. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 4

Champion Annie Scott of Garfield correctly spelled clumsiness and popular. Runner-up was Coleton McGregor of Garfield.

Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Spelling Bee, Grade 4. Left, runner-up Coleton McGregor of Garfield, and right, champion Annie Scott of Garfield. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 5

Champion Aasta Richards of Garfield correctly spelled kernel and coarse. Runner-up was Maggie Steidl of Carlos.

Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Elementary Schools Spelling Bee Grade 5; left, champion Aasta Richards of Garfield, and right, runner-up Maggie Steidl of Carlos. (Contributed)

Voyager

Grade 2

Champion Jack Carpenter correctly spelled alas and salad. Runner-up was Grayson Safe.

Voyager Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 2; left, runner-up Grayson Safe, and right, champion Jack Carpenter. (Contributed)

Grade 3

Champion Hallie Englblom correctly spelled indie and dire. Runner-up was Mehmet Unver.

Voyager Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 3; left, champion Hallie Englblom, and right, runner-up Mehmet Unver. (Contributed)

Grade 4

Champion Sydnee Ehlert correctly spelled adorned and telescope. Runner-up was Ledger Volker.

Voyager Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 4; at left, champion Sydnee Ehlert, and right, runner-up Ledger Volker. (Contributed)

Grade 5

Champion PJ Vanderheiden correctly spelled ransacked and trodden. Runner-up was Joni Vanderheiden.