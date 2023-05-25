99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria elementary students shine at spelling bee

They conquer words like clumsiness and popular.

GMC Grade 5.jpg
Aasta Richards, left, of Garfield, champion, and Maggie Steidl, runner-up, of Carlos. They were top fifith-grade spellers in the Garfield-Miltona-Carlos schools. (Contributed)<br/>
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:35 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The following students in Grades 2-5 out-spelled their classmates during a spelling bee at elementary schools in the Alexandria school district. The following students earned champion and runner-up honors.

Lincoln
Grade 2
Champion Quinn Stumvoll correctly spelled knife and creek. Runner-up was Jocelyn Mock.

Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 2 - Quinn Stumvoll, champion (l); Jocelyn Mock, runner-up (r).jpg
Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 2; left, champion Quinn Stumvoll and right, runner-up Jocelyn Mock. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 3
Champion Addy Loosbrock correctly spelled beyond and respond. Runner-up was Khiem Nguyen.

Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 3 - Addy Loosbrock, champion (l); Khiem Nguyen, runner-up (r).jpg
Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 3; left, champion Addy Loosbrock, and right, runner-up Khiem Nguyen. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 4
Champion Adeline Miller correctly spelled sardine and orientation. Runner-up was Ainsley Nelson.

Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 4 - Adeline Miller, champion (r); Ainsley Nelson, runner-up (l).jpg
Lincoln Spelling Bee Grade 4; at left, runner-up Ainsley Nelson, and right, champion Adeline Miller. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 5
Champion Harvey Peterson correctly spelled indie and scarf. Runner-up was Eddie Amundson.

LES Grade 5.jpg
From left, runner-up Eddie Amundson and champion Harvey Peterson. They were top fifth-grade spellers at Lincoln Elementary School. (Contributed)<br/><br/>

Woodland
Grade 2
Champion Liam Grey correctly spelled service and poison. Runner-up was Maddie Foshaug-Hagel.

WES 2nd Grade spelling bee winners - Maddie Foshaug-Hagel, runner-up (l); Liam Gey, champion (r).jpg
Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 2; left, runner-up Maddie Foshaug-Hagel, and right, champion Liam Gey. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 3
Champion Ruby Kirkpatrick correctly spelled scrawny and telescope. Runner-up was Heather Hawkinson.

WES 3rd grade spelling bee winners Heather Hawkinson, runner-up (l); Ruby Kirkpatrick, champion (r).jpg
Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 3; left, runner-up Heather Hawkinson, and right, champion Ruby Kirkpatrick. (Contributed)

Grade 4
Champion Adriana Basile correctly spelled college and cousin. Runner-up was Rogan Kosters.

WES 4th grade spelling bee winners Rogan Kosters, runner-up; Adriana Basile, champion.jpg
Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 4; left, Rogan Kosters, runner-up, and, right, champion Adriana Basile. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 5
Champion Jack Albert correctly spelled syllable and antonym. Runner-up was Archer Swaggert.

WES 5th gradejpg.jpg
Woodland Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 5; left, runner-up Archer Swaggert, and right, champion Jack Albert. (Contributed)<br/><br/>

Garfield-Miltona-Carlos
Grade 2
Champion Finley Schmidt of Carlos correctly spelled matching and studied. Runner-up was Victoria Rieber of Garfield.

GMC Spelling Bee Grade 2 - Finley Schmidt, Carlos, Champion (r) and Victoria Rieber, Garfield, runner-up (l).jpg
Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Spelling Bee Grade 2; left, runner-up Victoria Rieber of Garfield, and right, champion Finley Schmidt of Carlos. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 3
Champion Kendall Thiery of Garfield correctly spelled forty and kitchen. Runner-up was Edwin Heyn of Carlos.

GMC Spelling Bee Grade 3 - Kendall Thiery, Garfield, Champion (l); Edwin Heyn, Carlos, runner-up (r).jpg
Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Spelling Bee Grade 3; left, champion Kendall Thiery of Garfield, and right, runner-up Edwin Heyn of Carlos. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 4
Champion Annie Scott of Garfield correctly spelled clumsiness and popular. Runner-up was Coleton McGregor of Garfield.

GMC Spelling Bee Grade 4 - Annie Scott, Garfield, Champion (r); Coleton McGregor, Garfield, runner-up (l).jpg
Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Spelling Bee, Grade 4. Left, runner-up Coleton McGregor of Garfield, and right, champion Annie Scott of Garfield. (Contributed)<br/>

Grade 5
Champion Aasta Richards of Garfield correctly spelled kernel and coarse. Runner-up was Maggie Steidl of Carlos.

GMC Grade 5.jpg
Garfield-Miltona-Carlos Elementary Schools Spelling Bee Grade 5; left, champion Aasta Richards of Garfield, and right, runner-up Maggie Steidl of Carlos. (Contributed)

Voyager
Grade 2
Champion Jack Carpenter correctly spelled alas and salad. Runner-up was Grayson Safe.

VES 2nd grade - Champion - Jack Carpenter (r); Runner Up - Grayson Safe (l).jpeg
Voyager Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 2; left, runner-up Grayson Safe, and right, champion Jack Carpenter. (Contributed)

Grade 3
Champion Hallie Englblom correctly spelled indie and dire. Runner-up was Mehmet Unver.

Voyager Spelling Bee Grade 3 - Hallie Englblom, champion (l); Mehmet Unver, runner-up (r).jpg
Voyager Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 3; left, champion Hallie Englblom, and right, runner-up Mehmet Unver. (Contributed)

Grade 4
Champion Sydnee Ehlert correctly spelled adorned and telescope. Runner-up was Ledger Volker.

VES 4th grade - Sydnee Ehlert (l); Ledger Volker (r).jpg
Voyager Elementary School Spelling Bee, Grade 4; at left, champion Sydnee Ehlert, and right, runner-up Ledger Volker. (Contributed)

Grade 5
Champion PJ Vanderheiden correctly spelled ransacked and trodden. Runner-up was Joni Vanderheiden.

VES Grade 5.jpg
Champion PJ Vanderheiden and runner-up Joni Vanderheiden were the top fifth-grade spellers at Voyager Elementary School. (Contributed)<br/><br/>

