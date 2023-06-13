Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria assisted living residents experience a day at the ranch

Residents make a day trip to Adler Ranch event center near Alexandria

Two men looking at an old car
Randy Hansen helps Doug Roers get a close look at a 1931 Ford during an event that brought residents of several area assisted living facilities to Adler Ranch near Alexandria on June 7, 2023. In addition to other activities, visitors could look at several old cars brought in by the Vintage Car Club of Alexandria.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 4:30 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Residents of several area assisted living facilities got to experience a day in the country during an event at the Adler Ranch event center near Alexandria last Wednesday, June 7.

About 50 residents of Knute Nelson, Bethany on the Lake and Edgewood Healthcare in Alexandria, as well as Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, participated in the event, which was sponsored by Alexandria Industries.

Adler Ranch
Adler Ranch, a wedding and event center north of Alexandria, includes a wide variety of vintage Americana items, as well as a banquet hall, an old gas station, a grain bin bar and a s'more bar.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

In addition to enjoying live music by The Healers, visitors could enjoy eating s'mores and ice cream, touring the grounds, and seeing old cars brought in by the Vintage Car Club. The event center, which is located north of Alexandria and is owned by Kurt and Marlys Steidl, includes an old gas station, vintage farm equipment, a grain bin bar, banquet hall and cabin.

Seniors listening to music
Assisted living residents from Alexandria listen to music by The Healers during a visit to Adler Ranch on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

"The residents had a good time," Marlys said. "It was really fun to see them out here."

More than 20 employees of Alexandria Industries were also on hand to assist and accompany visitors.

The Healers
Sara Severson and Jackson Burns entertain visitors with music at Adler Ranch on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Eating in banquet hall
Assisted living residents eat lunch in the banquet hall at Adler Ranch on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
