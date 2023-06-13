Alexandria assisted living residents experience a day at the ranch
Residents make a day trip to Adler Ranch event center near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA - Residents of several area assisted living facilities got to experience a day in the country during an event at the Adler Ranch event center near Alexandria last Wednesday, June 7.
About 50 residents of Knute Nelson, Bethany on the Lake and Edgewood Healthcare in Alexandria, as well as Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, participated in the event, which was sponsored by Alexandria Industries.
In addition to enjoying live music by The Healers, visitors could enjoy eating s'mores and ice cream, touring the grounds, and seeing old cars brought in by the Vintage Car Club. The event center, which is located north of Alexandria and is owned by Kurt and Marlys Steidl, includes an old gas station, vintage farm equipment, a grain bin bar, banquet hall and cabin.
"The residents had a good time," Marlys said. "It was really fun to see them out here."
More than 20 employees of Alexandria Industries were also on hand to assist and accompany visitors.
