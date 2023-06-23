Career criminal in Douglas County turns his life around

GARFIELD — On June 16, 2013, Adam Fredrickson was arrested for a felony DWI. This was not the first time he had been arrested.

What is considered a career criminal at that point, Adam, who now lives near Garfield, said he had probably been arrested between 100 and 150 times and had been incarcerated between 65 and 70 times. His first arrest, which was for larceny, happened when he was just 10 years old.

Adam Fredrickson is shown in different mug shots that were taken at the Douglas County Jail. The first one is from 2010. The second two are from the same time frame in 2013. The third one, however, is after his hair was cut and donated to Locks for Love. Contributed photo

But on that day back in 2013, which happened to be Father’s Day, it was the last time he would end up going to jail to spend time behind bars.

Fast forward 10 years and on June 16, 2023, Adam celebrated 10 years of sobriety. He has been happily married to his wife, Felicia Fredrickson, for the last four years. He is his own boss, doing subcontracting work for the last three years. And is in the middle of getting his general contractor’s license.

Adam, who turns 50 in October, has actually been back to jail numerous times in the last 10 years. But not as an inmate.

Adam Fredrickson and his wife, Felicia. The couple, who are 25 years apart in age, have been married for four years. Contributed photo

He teaches anger management classes at the Douglas County Jail. He also volunteers at the jail, taking inmates running on Saturday mornings or on other outings once a month. He volunteers with youth at different events, helping to build birdhouses. He has volunteered for the special needs prom at New Life Christian Church for the last four years. And he does praise and worship at Celebrate Recovery on Monday nights in Alexandria .

His life looks way different now. And all of the credit, he said, goes to God.

Although Felicia, along with Nicole Torgrimson, Douglas County Jail Programmer, believe some of the credit goes to Adam, too.

They both said he has worked hard to get where he is now.

A voice in the back of his head

Adam said on that day back in June 2013, he made the decision that he wasn’t going to be one of those guys who died in a prison cell doing life on the installment plan.

“I thank God for saving my life,” he said. “And I can remember it as if it were yesterday. It wasn’t an audible voice, but I heard this voice in the back of my head and it said, ‘Be better.’ So I thought that it meant my actions needed to be better.”

Adam Fredrickson Contributed photo

Back up to 2010, which is the first time he set foot in Douglas County. He was working for the Institution Community Work Crew, which is a jail program. Inmates help build houses and occasionally do commercial work for the city or county.

He did that for about 10 months.

But then in July of 2011, he ended up getting sent back to prison as a “program failure.” He failed a test that indicated he had been using cocaine. He spent about a year in prison at that time.

While working for ICWC, Adam had made some contacts in the area, including Billy Vaughn who owns Billy V Construction and Dan Olson, who was a crew leader for ICWC. So, when he got out of prison he contacted them and was able to get a job and he moved back to Douglas County.

That was sometime in 2012.

Adam Fredrickson, who lives near Garfield, is pictured with his pet raccoon, MeeKo. Fredrickson recently celebrated 10 years of sobriety. Contributed photo

In early spring of 2013, after he was starting to get some of his own construction jobs, Adam thought he had better ease up on the drinking and the drugs. He said he was having a hard time remembering measurements, let alone his customer list.

“I tried everything I had to at least back off a little bit,” he said. “I would get up in the morning, tell myself today is a brand new day and that I was going to be sober. By noon, I would be shaking and by 2 or 3, I was doing whatever I needed to – meth, weed, whatever – to quit the shaking.”

Adam said that he never did drugs intravenously, but that every other way was a go.

It wasn’t long before he was arrested again for another felony DUI. That was the one on June 16, 2013. He was still on parole from this last arrest.

When he was brought to jail, he was tested and found that he had maximum levels of marijuana, methamphetamine, alcohol and he also said he had hallucinogenic mushrooms in his system, too. He said there was probably some residual cocaine, ecstasy and prescription medications in his system, as well.

He had probably spent close to 10 years in prison at this time and knew the routine well. He said there were no surprises. And when he was sitting in the “holding tank,” a place he had been numerous times before, he made that decision – to not die in prison.

Words of healing

On that day when he was arrested and put back in jail, on the day he heard those words, “Be better,” Adam remembers asking a jail staff person for a Bible. He then remembers doing some pushups, crawling back into his bed and then feeling like he was going to die.

For the next week, he went through what is called delirium tremens, or the DTs. This is the reaction to severe alcohol withdrawal and includes symptoms such as shaking, confusion and/or hallucinations.

“I wanted to die. I was in such pain,” he recalled. “It took me about a week before I could call my family. I was so ashamed. When you see somebody with my record and the recidivism rate, it’s almost just like a rubber stamp. It’s total recidivism. I was probably going to die in prison.”

Adam Fredrickson likes to volunteer with youth. He was helping kids build birdhouses at the Itasca Regional Pioneer Farmers event. Contributed photo

The fact that he didn’t, he said, is quite impressive.

Thinking of the words he heard, “Be better,” Adam said he didn’t think of it as a command to do more, but thought of those words as words of healing and recovery.

“The urge to use and the desire to want to use was taken because I didn’t have any urges to use after that,” he said. “I didn’t have any cravings.”

Every now and then he said he would get a thought in his head that it might be nice to smoke a joint or have a beer, but that he would literally laugh out loud at. He said it was fun when he was like 16 or 17 because all his pals were doing it. But then everything flipped when he was like 21 or 22. He said that was when people need to decide to grow up and that if they don’t grow up, they get stuck.

“I was one of the ones who was stuck. And I stayed stuck,” he said. “The only time I ever got unstuck was in a jail cell. From the time I was 15, I never had any voluntary sobriety.”

It was that arrest in 2013 that finally changed everything.

Staying sober

Adam had not only made the decision on his own to finally change his life, but he actually followed through with it.

“At first, it was just about staying sober and staying out of jail, which is really hard to do when you’re getting ready to be sentenced to five years in prison,” said Adam.

But he thought about things he could do while in jail. Thanks to his grandmother and his mother, Adam said he knew how to sew so he ended up sewing elastic back into jail pants. He recovered and fixed more than 150 pairs.

He ended up helping to set up the computer lab. He built a library and organized all the books, becoming the librarian. He worked in the laundry room. He took continuing education classes, brushing up and refreshing his math skills. He started writing poetry and ended up writing a book of poems. While the book itself is unpublished at this point, some of the poems in it have been published, he said.

He went through extensive inpatient treatment and also did aftercare, eventually serving as mentor. He started working out, getting into bodybuilding shape and ultra marathon fitness.

He was part of a work crew and eventually ended up being the lead guy on the work crew.

Eventually, when he was done serving time, he continued working in the construction business. He also started a worship and praise band.

Adam Fredrickson and his mom, Marlene Rose, singing praise and worship music. Contributed photo

And he settled down, got married and bought a house. Adam and Felicia, who are 25 years apart in age, don’t have children of their own, but they have their fur babies and pets – a cat, a dog, a turtle and a pet raccoon. While Adam is his own boss, Felicia is, too. She owns the Wrath Room in Alexandria. Also known as a smash room, the Wrath Room is a place where people can vent their rage by destroying objects safely.

“Adam supported me in my venture to open the Wrath Room because he brings home the bacon,” Felicia said. “I now bring home the bacon bits. I love that he was able to support me in something I wanted to do.”

Words of wisdom

After getting out of jail for the last time, Adam was connected with Dave Schonberg, who was part of The Regeneration Center, which is now TRC Ministries . According to its website, TRC Ministries is a nondenominational Christian group of synergistic ministries led by like-minded Christian people who share a common desire to see the Kingdom of God manifested in and around us.

Schonberg, according to Felicia, was a huge mentor for Adam.

Adam Fredrickson and his mentor, Dave Schonberg. Contributed photo

“He’s the one he stuck next to,” she said.

Adam said that when people get out of the system, they need to surround themselves with positive people. He advises men to find a man whose character is one they want to emulate and then to not let go of that person. That’s what he did with Schonberg.

For those who find themselves heading to jail or prison, Adam said to take that time and make yourself the best you can be.

“It’s the best opportunity,” he said. “On the outside, there is a distraction right behind another distraction. It’s called addiction to novelty, entertain me, give me the next new thing. When you go to prison, all that is torn away. There, nothing exists outside of your physical presence. Take that time to work on yourself because it is distraction free.”

He also said to work on making each day better than the day before. For example, he said if someone smokes 20 cigarettes a day, maybe the next day, they only smoke 19.

“If you're given a year, take those 365 days and make the you today better than the you yesterday. Then, you'll have a platform. You'll have at least some type of ability to succeed when you get out,” said Adam. “When I got released from prison, I prepared for that for over a thousand days. The next day after I got out, I did more and was better than the day before.”

Adam said people need to push themselves and to just keep trying. One day, just like it did for him, it will stick.